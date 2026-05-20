Downtown Urban Arts Festival Prepares for its 24th Season

The Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF), known for its unconventional performances, is gearing up for its 24th season, which kicks off May 29 at Joe’s Pub.

DUAF will be presenting the work of 20 playwrights through 19 performances. Though the works represent a range of themes, DUAF’s artistic director Reg E. Gaines said there’s one commonality among them: “You don’t see it normally on a stage.”

Since 2001, the DUAF has given a platform to new voices to present their work. The festival’s producer, T. Marc Newell, said these voices are often overlooked.

“It matters because it transforms streets into stories, bringing communities together to celebrate identity, creativity, and the power of expression where it belongs: out in the open, for everyone,” Newell said.

DUAF gives $1,000 to the playwrights it selects each year to help them bring their scripts off the page. Gaines said it is unusual for a festival to provide financial aid nowadays.

Gaines has been the artistic director of DUAF since 2007. In his role, Gaines helps read through the applications the festival receives; this year, there were over 700. Once the festival has made its selection, he works with the playwrights as they develop their performances.

Apart from giving new playwrights a stage, the festival has another aim in focusing on this level of experience: “You might find something great,” Gaines said.

Over the years, DUAF has helped platform or kickstart the careers of over 200 playwrights, including Dominique Morisseau, Martyna Majok, Craig MuMs Grant, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Carl Hancock Rux, and Ming Peiffer.

Though the majority of playwrights featured at the festival are often emerging, DUAF also showcases some new works by established artists.

One of this year’s highlights, “Under the Influence,” was written by Gaines, who is also a two-time Tony-nominated playwright and Grammy-nominated lyricist. Gaines’ performance will feature 12 poetic monologues.

“The 12 pieces in ‘Under the Influence’ are paying homage to artists and pieces of art which have influenced my creativity over the years,” Gaines said. “It’s about respect.”

The two other highlights of the festival include “The White Whale Journal” by Obie Award-winning actor and writer Arturo Luíz Soria and “my father could not read or write” by Grammy-nominated poet and activist Kevin Powell.

DUAF will kick off with Soria’s work at 7 p.m. on May 29 at Joe’s Pub. A second performance will take place at 9:30 p.m. on May 30.

The remainder of the plays will be shown at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club. The festival wraps up its final performance on June 20, with the second showing of Powell’s work.

Over the past few years, the majority of performances have taken place up near the Theatre District. However, this year, the festival is making its way back downtown.

La MaMa was founded in 1961 as a place for unrepresented artists to experiment with work. Today, it is the last original Off-Off-Broadway venue still in operation. It was a natural partnership for DUAF.

“We’re happy that it still exists, because it represents something,” Gaines said. “It represents community culture.”