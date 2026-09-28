Dump Truck Kills Fifty-Year-Old Woman E-Biker Near Penn Station

A dump truck fatally struck a fifty-year-old woman who was biking on 34th street near Seventh Avenue on Monday, Sept. 28, forcing the street near Penn Station to be closed for several hours.

The driver of the dump truck fled the scene after the accident, according to police, who are trying to track down the driver. An investigation is ongoing.

It is the second time in ten days that a person on an e-bike was killed after being hit by a truck. In the earlier accident, a 16-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a truck on Sept. 18 while a riding with another person on a Citi Bike.

The name of the woman killed in the latest incident was not revealed, pending notification of next of kin.

A police spokesperson said, “On Monday, September 28th, 2026 at approximately 10:51 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity of West 34th Street and 7th Avenue within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct.”

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 36-year-old male was operating a dump truck westbound on West 34th Street towards 7th Avenue when the vehicle collided with a 50-year-old female who was operating a bicycle traveling westbound on West 34th Street in the same direction. The dump truck did not remain at the scene and continued west down West 34th Street.”

“EMS responded to the location and pronounced the bicyclist deceased at the scene. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.”

In the earlier incident in the East Village, fifteen-year-old Daria Serkov was tragically killed when a truck struck her and a friend on Friday, Sept. 18 around 9 p.m. as they were turning onto First Avenue from East 14th St. The truck was also urning north onto First Avenue and apparently did not see Serkov, who was riding as a passenger on a Citi Bike with her friend in the front seat. Her friend was in stable condition with a broken leg.

Serkov lived only a few blocks from the scene with a twin sister and her mother and father. A GoFundMe started by Chris Janssen who is a family friend of the Serkovs has raised $139,585.

Irina and Alex Serkov, the parent’s of Daria, and her twin sister Greta released a statement on GoFundMe on Sept. 28.

“There are no words that could ever fully express how grateful we are for the love and support that has surrounded our family during the most unimaginable time of our lives. To every person who reached out with a text, an email, a letter, flowers, a donation, a hug, a prayer, or simply kind words— hank you. To everyone who came to Daria’s viewing, stood beside us at the cemetery, shared a memory, cried with us, or simply showed up—we appreciate every single one of you more than we can say. Reading your messages and hearing how Daria touched so many lives has meant more to us than you will ever know.

They continued, “Some of you knew her closely, some only briefly, and some simply knew her presence—but so many of you saw the same light in her that we knew and loved every day. Please carry a little piece of that light with you. Remember her beautiful smile, her energy, her kindness, her spirit, and the way she made people feel. Thank you for loving our Daria and for helping us honor her. May Daria’s beautiful spirit stay with each and every one of you, and may her light continue to shine through all of us.” ️With all our love and gratitude, Daria’s family.