E-Bike Crew Targets Women for Robbery; Burglary in Alphabet City

Since late May, at least fifteen females have been the victims of an e-bike riding chain snatching crew in what cops are calling a city-wide robbery pattern. That the thieves’ geographical range, which spans eight precinct across Manhattan— 26th, 23rd, 7th— and the Bronx— 41st, 42nd, 44th, 46th, 48th—would have been difficult to achieve without e-bikes is further cause for vigilance against the engine-powered, no-pedaling, no license and no registration required vehicles that already have many New Yorkers on edge. Details of the four Manhattan incidents, which occurred in Morningside Heights, East Harlem and the Lower East Side, all in broad daylight, follow:

26th Precinct: On June 17, 2026, at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the vicinity of Amsterdam Avenue and Lasalle Street in Morningside Heights, a 74-year-year-old female was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown individual riding a bicycle snatched a chain off her neck. No injuries were sustained.

23rd Precinct: On June 23, 2026, at approximately 2:14 p.m. in front of 30 East 111 St. , a 29-year-old female was walking in front of the location when an unknown individual on a bicycle snatched the necklace off her neck causing pain and redness.

23rd Precinct- On June 27, 2026, at approximately 3:20 p.m. in front 221 East 110 Street, a 15-year-old female was walking in front of the location an unknown individual on a bike attempted to snatch her chain but was unsuccessful. The victim sustained pain to the left side of her face.

7th Precinct- On July 10, 2026, at approximately 5:20 p.m. in in front of 300 Cherry Street, a 26-year-old female was walking her dog when an unknown male grabbed her chain around her neck. No injuries were reported.

Burglary in Alphabet City

Cops are on the lookout for an opportunistic burglar who pulled off a small time heist within the confines of the 9th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at approximately 9:33 p.m. in the vicinity of East 6th Street and Avenue C, an unidentified individual male followed a food delivery worker into a residential building.

The suspect climbed the stairwell leading to the rooftop of the building and into the private terrace. From there, he entered an apartment through an open door and stole property valued at approximately $60.00.

The thief then fled on foot to parts unknown. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a thin, light skinned male with black hair. He was was last seen wearing a blue Nike T-shirt, blue shorts and white socks.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on X @NYPDTips.