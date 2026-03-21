E-biker Killed by Runaway SUV in Harlem, Driver Charged

The chaos that erupted outside the Apollo Theater on March 19 when an SUV came speeding east down West 125th has left a delivery worker dead and a 49-year-old man under arrest charged with manslaughter and allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old, Darly Zacarias, a resident of McClean St. in the Bronx, who was rushed by EMS to Mount Sinai Morningside but could not be save Another 33 year-old victim, also an e-bike delivery worker was listed in critical condition at NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem.

Darly Zacarias was the father of a boy who turned ten years old on March 20, the day after the fatal crash that took the life of his father.

Three others were injured as a red SUV was said to speeding east down W. 125th Street at a high speed, hitting an unoccupied police cruiser, a parked Lexus, and a Toyota RAV 4 before getting wedged under a tractor trailer truck near Frederick Douglass Blvd. around 8 p.m. on March 19, where he was taken into custody.

The occupants of the Lexus, a 23-year-old female and a 28-year-old male, and the operator of the Toyota were also taken to Harlem Hospital and were in stable condition.

Police said 49-year-old Kevin Crosby, the driver of a red Hyundai Tucson SUV, was charged on March 20 with manslaughter and allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It could not be learned at press time if he had a lawyer.

Witnesses described a scene of complete chaos as the speeding car hit four vehicles, including an unoccupied police vehicle, hit two deliveristas including the one who died and injured several occupants of parked cars.

“I saw the whole thing, was on 125 when it happened and the red SUV was probably going 60 MPH as it hit pedestrians, people on bikes, a cop car and eventually that 18 wheeler,” Johnny Tray posted on the social media Citizen app. He said “it looked like a bomb went off with the loud bang and everything flying. The driver was still trying to get the vehicle unstuck and keep driving away after it was pinned under the 18 wheeler.”

Another Citizen user posted, “I was just in the area on the bus and the buses had to be rerouted. No cars, no pedestrians could walk anywhere near the incident. It was mad cops everywhere. I’m praying for whoever got hurt.”

Another user informed: “one of them didn’t make it.”

That prompted another user to post, “This is soo heartbreaking.”

A GoFundMe has been started by a family friend, Ana B., on behalf of Yenis Zacarias, brother of Darly to pay for funeral costs and to fly his remains to his home country.

She wrote that he was a “devoted father, son, and beloved brother, whose life was taken far too soon by a high-drunk driver while he was out working hard to provide for his family.

“He was more than just a provider—he was a loving father, a supportive brother, and a kind soul who always showed up for those he loved. In an instant, everything changed. A reckless decision stole a life that meant so much to so many, leaving behind unimaginable pain and a family now facing not only emotional devastation, but also financial hardship.”