Early Childhood Education Chief Steps Down While 2-K DOE Program Enrolls Over 2,000

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYS Governor Kathy Hochul admitted over 2,000 children out of more than 5,700 applicants for NYC Public Schools’ (NYCPS) first-ever class of 2-K students. The offers came days after DOE officials announced Simone Hawkins, deputy chancellor of NYCPS’ early childhood education division, will be stepping down in Sept. ahead of the program’s start.

NYCPS will welcome the newest class of NYC schoolkids into the 2-K program starting Fall 2026, as part of an early learning program the Mamdani Administration introduced Jan. 2026.

“The overwhelming demand for 2-K shows what families across the city have known for years: New Yorkers need free, universal child care, and they need it now,” Mamdani said. “More than 5,700 families applied because affordable child care allows New York families to stay in the city they love.”

“Together with Governor Hochul, we’ll keep expanding 2-K until every family that wants a seat can get one,” Mamdani added.

For families admitted, the program provides free education—saving an average of $26,000 each year—for preschool students aged two years-old. The mayor’s office described how the program aims to continue expanding in 2026 to meet the demand, hoping to eventually serve around 12,000 children and provide seats for any family who wishes to enroll their child in the program.

“Thousands of families across NYC are applying for childcare for their two-year-olds, making clear that this is the kind of opportunity that families have been waiting generations for,” Hochul said. “Starting a family while working full-time was nearly impossible for me, which is why I’ve made it my mission to make sure no parent has to choose between their career and their children. I’m proud to partner with Mayor Mamdani in delivering these first 2-K seats, and I’ll continue putting New York on a path to universal childcare, supporting families across the state.”

For families who received the coveted offer, the mayor’s office reported 82 percent were matched at one of their top three choices of school location and over half received their first choice.

“We are giving our youngest New Yorkers the high-quality early learning experiences that set the foundation for a lifetime of success in school and beyond,” Kamar Samuels, chancellor of NYCPS, said. “The overwhelming response from families shows just how urgently this program is needed, and we’re excited to welcome New York’s cutest and their families into our schools this fall. We remain committed to working alongside the Mayor and Governor to grow 2-K until every family who wants a seat has one.”

NYC’s inaugural 2-K program coincides with recent proposal deliberations by the Trump administration, which would overhaul Head Start, a national early learning program which serves low-income and homeless families. Following public concern, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US Health Secretary, assured the program’s funding will not be touched.

More locally, the program’s start will begin without one of its key overseers: Deputy Chancellor Hawkins, who was appointed by former NYCPS Chancellor Banks in 2024.

In initial reporting conducted by Chalkbeat, Hawkins, did not confirm the reasons for her surprising departure.

“Over the past two years as Deputy Chancellor, we’ve improved practice, launched 2-K, a historic program that will deliver affordable child care for New York City families, and opened schools that for too long have sat vacant,” Hawkins said in a statement.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with a slate of dedicated and committed public servants at New York City Public Schools,” Hawkins added.