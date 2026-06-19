Early Morning Fire Breaks Out on Broadway Rooftop Reignites in Afternoon

The FDNY responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of 366 Broadway on the morning of June 19 and quickly extinguished it but were forced to return again in the afternoon when it reignited. The cause remains under investigation.

The FDNY received the initial call at approximately 10 a.m. and at 10:33 a.m., reported that the fire would “probably hold,” indicating that firefighters expected to contain the blaze without requiring additional support. The firefighters then dubbed the fire “under control” at 11:16 a.m., according to a statement from the FDNY Office of Public Information.

At 3:18 p.m., the FDNY received an additional call to the building for reported smoke in the hallway. Two engines and two ladders arrived at the scene to do a “precautionary washdown,” according to the FDNY statement. The incident was marked close at 4:18 p.m. and fire marshals were again notified.

Video footage of the initial blaze obtained from residents shows several-foot tall flames blazing on the building’s rooftop, as well as leaking and water damage from hoses.

The building at 366 Broadway is a 12-story residential structure with four units on each floor. Each unit on the 12th floor has their own stairway up to the roof equipped with glass doors. According to one resident, the glass door belonging to the 12th-floor residents who discovered the fire was destroyed by the heat and pressure.

Otto Fritton, a long-time 366 Broadway resident [and former contributor to Our Town] said it was the second fire he can recall in the building. Fritton recalled a “massive electrical fire” that erupted a little over a decade ago, and being able to see flames billowing out of the eleventh floor windows.

“I’m surprised it [another fire] happened because it’s rare and I think people have been wary since the first accident,” Fritton said.

The source of the initial fire and the reignition remains under investigation. One resident reported the fire marshal saying that evidence is often destroyed in these situations, and that potential causes range from a flyaway cigarette ember to faulty electrical wiring.