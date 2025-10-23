Elderly Driver Unleashes Chaos in E. 57th St. Crash, Injures 3

An 86 year old driver of a U-Haul minivan unleashed a Rube Goldberg-ish afternoon of chaos when police said he rear ended a yellow taxi on E. 57th St and Madison, reversed into a car in back of him and then drove onto the sidewalk.

But he made no better progress on the sidewalk than he did on the roadway.

He proceeded to strike a fire hydrant, flattened three green mail delivery relay boxes, crashed into a pole holding a bus bus stop sign which then struck a 33 year old woman on the sidewalk.

Police said the 86-year-old man, the woman who was stuck by the falling bus stop sign and the taxi driver were all “transported to local area hospital in stable condition.”

There were no arrests at the scene, but the investigation is continuing police said. The name of the driver who triggered the mayhem was not released at press time.

Despite having the green Postal relay boxes flattened, a spokesperson for the US Postal Service said no civilian mail was lost and repairs should be underway shortly.

“Three green relay boxes were damaged but no mail or packages were destroyed,” the USPS spokesperson said. “Work to replace the green boxes will be seamless to customers, as those boxes are used to facilitate local delivery, not deposits of outgoing mail. The work order has been placed and will be completed as soon as possible.”