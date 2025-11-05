Epstein Wins Big, Racks Up Nearly 80% of Vote in CD2 Race

Harvey Epstein pulled nearly 80 percent of the vote against three challengers in city council district 2 which takes in the East Village, parts of the Lower East Side, Mid-town East, Union Square, Midtown South, Gramercy and Kips Bay.

Epstein who based his campaign on affordable housing, health care, support for immigrants and on being a bulwark against President Donald Trump, had backing from the Working Families Party. The Republican/Conservative challenger Jason Murillo was pulling in 16.4 percent of the vote. Murillo said he was encouraged because he is the only R/C candidate to ever receive matching funds in CD2 which is overwhelmingly Democratic and he says he plans to run for the soon to be vacant Assembly seat.

Epstein, had 78.3 percent in the CD2 race, which meant he was running about ten points ahead the vote tally racked up by his predecessor Carlina Rivera in her most recent re-election bid in 2023. Rivera was hounded in the primary that year by Allie Ryan, who among other things was angry about Rivera’s support for the East River Resiliency plan that ended up chopping down hundred of trees along the East River and closing huge stretches of playgrounds and ballfields. Ryan snagged nearly 40 percent in that race.

But that seems to have faded as an issue in the current race. Ryan pulled only 3.2 percent of the vote in this year’s election.

The fourth challenger, Gail Schargel, running on the Clean Safe Street Party, pulled in only 2.1 percent of the vote.

Once the election result is certified by the Board of Elections–expected to happen in about a week–Epstein will be sworn in to take the vacant seat.

At that point, Gov. Kathy Hochul would have to set a date for a primary and a new special election.