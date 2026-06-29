Extreme Heat Comes to New York City; Here’s How to Stay Cool

A heat dome is settling over New York City beginning on Tuesday, June 30, bringing dangerous conditions for vulnerable Manhattan residents that will last until at least July 4. Public health officials note that extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, “feels-like” temperatures will get up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit — and potentially 110 degrees — by Wednesday, July 1.

“This week will bring dangerous heat all across the state, and my administration is taking action to ensure New Yorkers can safely enjoy our historic summer of activities,” Hochul said in a statement.

“New Yorkers should take the proper precautions to protect themselves and their families by staying hydrated, limiting time outdoors, and monitoring your local forecast,” she added. “I also encourage everyone to check in on those most vulnerable and our elderly neighbors — one phone call or visit could save a life.”

According to local officials, signs and symptoms of heat illness can include hot and dry skin, confusion or disorientation, loss of consciousness, nausea or vomiting, trouble breathing, weakness, and dizziness.

If local residents experience any of these symptoms, they are advised to find a cool place and consume plenty of water. A 24/7 map of cooling centers can be found at https://finder.nyc.gov/coolingcenters/ .

“The best way to prepare for extreme heat is to identify a safe, air-conditioned place you can spend the hot days,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a social media post.

“If you don’t have air-conditioning at home, plan to stay with family and friends or visit a free, public cooling center. Beginning Wednesday, the City will activate hundreds of free locations across the city,” he added.

New Yorkers are advised to check the National Weather Service or similar news sources for updates on the heat dome, with a heat index of 95 degrees Fahrenheit or above considered particularly dangerous.

Residents who must work outdoors are advised to wear loose-fitting clothes if possible, avoid intense physical activity and use a sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher.

If local residents are able to stay inside during the hot weather, they can take heat-reducing precautions such as closing window shades or curtains, avoiding alcoholic or caffeinated drinks, setting an air conditioning unit to 78 degrees or a “low cool” setting, or taking a cool (not freezing) shower or bath.