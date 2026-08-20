Fans Mourn Passing of Local Musician After Fatal USPS Hit-and-Run

Fans are mourning the passing of a popular downtown rock musician who was killed by a USPS van only steps away from his home on the Upper West Side after performing at an East Village Club.

Chester “Chet” Mazur, a 66-year-old local resident and member of music band The Rasslers, had been crossing 9th Ave nue near West 55th Street on Aug. 8 when he was stuck by USPS truck Taround 5:30 a.m. The accident followed a performance by the band at Otto’s Shrunken Head, a tiki bar and lounge on East 14th Street between Avenues A and B that was a frequent venue for the band.

A US Postal f(USPS) driver is facing a felony charge after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run,

According to the W42St site, which first reported the story and identified Mazur, the musician was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

James Simmons, a 61-year-old USPS driver, was later charged with leaving the scene of an incident, according to the DA’s report obtained by The Spirit. Simmons has not been charged for the death itself, likely meaning the collision was an accident and not the result of reckless driving.

According to the DA’s report, Simmons had struck Mazur while he was crossing the street and drove away from the scene without stopping. Mazur reportedly was left near the crosswalk in the road. The report also included that a long gray hair was stuck to the USPS truck following the accident, according to a USPS inspector.

A USPS spokesperson wrote to The Spirit saying they are “deeply saddened by this accident” and sent thoughts and prayers to family and friends of Mazur.

Fans of the local musician have since taken to social media to pay tribute to Mazur, with some gathering in-person at Otto’s Aug. 16 to commemorate the loss.

“He embodied everything that was cool and interesting and weird and creative and edgy and magical and wonderful and kinky and beautiful and free about New York City, especially its Art and Music world,” @avalonvintage_records posted on Instagram following the accident. “This is so tragic, he should still be here.”