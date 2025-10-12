FDNY Memorial Day Service Draws 1000s to Morningside Heights

Undeterred by the morning drizzle, thousands of New York’s Bravest made their way to Morningside Heights for the annual FDNY Memorial Day service on Wednesday Oct. 8. The event pays tribute to FDNY members who have died during the previous year, regardless of the cause.

Usually held outdoors at the FDNY Memorial inside Riverside Park, at Riverside Drive and West 100th, it was decided only on the night before the event that it would be moved inside to the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, as it became very likely that the rainy forecast would indeed materialize.

Because the event is so enormous, a change of venue wasn’t a small undertaking. It had been done before, however—most recently in 2019—and the first-time attendee to the Memorial wouldn’t know that FDNY, with help from NYPD, hadn’t been taking over the huge cathedral, and all of Amsterdam Avenue between 110th and 113th streets, every year for decades.

Though the scene would have been impressive under any circumstances, the alternating mist and light rain with temperatures in 60s added an apt dramatic quality to the occasion.

At the 96th Street exit, Amsterdam Avenue itself was teeming with FDNY members young and old as the morning approached 11 a.m. As one approached 110th Street, where NYPD had closed off Amsterdam Avenue, one realized that not everyone had taken the train; numerous private buses had been chartered for the occasion. Because thousands of firefighters, EMTs, and other FDNY members have thousands of bladders, an ample number of portable toilets had been set up on the side streets west of Amsterdam.

There was also an FDNY coffee-and-refreshments truck present, though the famed Hungarian Pastry Shop at 1030 Amsterdam was doing a brisk business also. Though usually lamentable, the scaffolding that now obscures the shop did provide sidewalk shelter for latte sippers and apricot hamentashen noshers alike.

While the FDNY Ceremonial Unit was unfurling flags on the cathedral steps and announcements began for uniformed officers to begin filing into the sanctuary, there was time to ponder a man who wasn’t in attendance, Mayor Eric Adams.

Having skipped numerous parades over the last couple of weeks, the once crowd-loving Hizzoner continued his farewell disappearing tour by jetting off to Albania.

Speaking to Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt, Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York President Andrew Ansbro, called Adams’s absence “extremely disappointing,” noting it was “the first time in memory that a sitting mayor had missed this solemn event.”