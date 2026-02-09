Fed Judge Orders Trump to Resume Funding Gateway but Appeal Stalls $16B Project Again

After the Trump administration refused to release the remaining funds for the Gateway Project on February 6th, a federal district court ordered the federal government to resume funding the $16 billion project designed to put two new rail tunnels under the Hudson River.

But then the Trump Administration of Feb. 9 countered the suits filed by New York and New Jersey, effectively stalling the project once again and keeping potentially thousands of construction workers from working on the far west side construction project at Hudson Yards.

Manhattan Federal Court Judge Jeannette Vargas issued a temporary restraining order claiming the Trump Administration was illegally withholding the funds. The states of New York and New Jersey are still in court seeking to get the TRO turned into a permanent injunction that will turn on the federal spigot again.

“We will continue coordinating with our partners at the Gateway Development Commission and New Jersey to ensure the Administration follows the law and releases the funding New Yorkers are owed,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. NY and NJ have clashed over the congestion pricing in downtown Manhattan in the recent past but on the plan to build a new rail link between North Bergen, NJ and Penn Station they are totally in sync.

“We are in court today, we have sued the President, we are fighting for the working men and women for this project,” said NJ Governor Mikie Sherrill at a February 6th press conference in Weehawken, NJ with Senator Cory Booker.

Turning off the funding is the outcome of a running feud between President Donald Trump and state and local officials in the Democratic leaning states. Thousands of construction jobs are in peril.

“Pausing construction will result in the immediate loss of nearly 1,000 jobs,” the Gateway Commission said as the project was hurtling toward a 5 p.m. Feb. 6 shutdown that the TRO sought to avert. “An extended pause would put at risk approximately 11,000 construction jobs on the current projects, as well as the 95,000 jobs and $19.6 billion in economic activity that construction is anticipated to generate overall.”

Trump said back in October he was suspending funding in the midst of the government shutdown, ostensibly claiming contractors on the project still had diversity goals which his administration has sought to derail. Although the federal government reopened, the funds, which were already approved by Congress, have not started to flow again.

The web site Punchbowl News reported on Feb. 5 that Trump recently told Senator Chuck Schumer, that he’d resume funding if the Democratic minority leader supported a move to name Penn Station and the Dulles Airport in Virginia after the president. The move was rejected out of hand, according to Schumer.

New York Attorney General James who is joining in the suit also blasted the decision by Trump to halt the funds in a statement released on Feb. 3. “Allowing this project to stop would put one of the country’s most heavily used transit corridors at risk.”

A hefty $4.38 billion is currently obligated to the project.