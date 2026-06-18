Fight Over Manhattan Youth Contracts Reaches City Hall

The growing battle over New York City’s decision to replace longtime after-school provider Manhattan Youth at dozens of public schools reached City Hall this week as parents, educators, students and elected officials rallied against the move and demanded greater transparency from city officials.

More than 100 people gathered June 15 on the steps of City Hall to protest a decision by the city’s Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) that will remove Manhattan Youth from 13 middle schools beginning this fall, according to organizers.

The demonstration marked the latest escalation in a controversy that has spread across Manhattan school communities since families learned in May that many schools would be assigned new after-school providers through a competitive bidding process.

As previously reported, students at Robert F. Wagner Middle School on the Upper East Side rallied outside their school at 220 E. 76th St. on May 21 after learning that Manhattan Youth would no longer oversee after-school programming there. Similar demonstrations were also held at J.H.S. 104 Simon Baruch Middle School on East 20th Street.

At the Wagner rally, students said they feared losing programs and relationships that had become a central part of their school communities.

“This new program, IF, is coming, trying to take Manhattan Youth away from us after we already established a community here,” Wagner student Ava said at the time. “It’s not OK with our school.”

Since those school-based demonstrations, opposition to the city’s decision has expanded significantly.

An online petition calling on city officials to restore Manhattan Youth partnerships had gathered more than 6,500 signatures as of June 18, according to organizers.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin was joined several elected officials including Council member Chris Marte and Gale Brewer at the City Hall rally and criticized the process that led to the contract changes.

“Afterschool programs are an essential part of our school communities, and decisions that will shape them for the next six years should not be made in an opaque way without meaningful input from the parents, students and educators who rely on them,” Menin said during the rally, according to reporting by The Broadsheet.

The speaker previously met with DYCD Commissioner Keith Howard Escamilla-Davies and has publicly called for greater transparency regarding how contracts were awarded.

Menin has also joined fellow elected officials in urging DYCD to explain why schools that had partnered with Manhattan Youth for years suddenly lost access to the organization.

According to a letter signed by Menin and other elected officials, schools were informed with little warning that their longtime provider would not be returning for the new school year next September, creating uncertainty for administrators, students and families.

“Principals and parents alike have described Manhattan Youth as ‘irreplaceable’ because of the organization’s ability to coordinate and deliver comprehensive afterschool programming tailored to each school community’s needs,” the letter stated.

The controversy stems from DYCD’s first major rebid of after-school contracts in roughly a decade.

City officials have defended the changes, saying the rebid process is intended to strengthen programming and expand access to after-school opportunities across the city. According to Gothamist, DYCD officials said approximately 70% of schools will retain their current providers, while 242 schools will transition to new organizations.

“The new awards reflect what young people and schools have consistently asked for: stronger social emotional learning, more hands-on enrichment, expanded career exploration, and programming that builds confidence, leadership, and real-world skills,” DYCD spokesperson Mark Zustovich told Gothamist.

Officials have also emphasized that programs will remain free and that students will continue to have access to after-school services when the new school year begins.

Parents and providers, however, argue that the issue extends beyond the programs themselves.

They say students have formed meaningful relationships with Manhattan Youth staff members who have served as mentors, coaches and trusted adults over many years.

Bob Townley, executive director of Manhattan Youth, said the nonprofit lost roughly half of its after-school contracts despite operating programs that include athletics, arts, tutoring, debate, journalism and academic enrichment.

At the June 15 rally, Townley expressed hope that city officials could still reverse course before the school year begins.

“Under the terms of the RFP, DYCD maintains the right to change the outcome and overturn any previous decision,” Townley said, according to The Broadsheet.

For families who first voiced their concerns outside schools such as Wagner and Baruch last month, the fight has evolved into a citywide campaign involving PTA leaders, principals, elected officials and thousands of petition supporters.

With September approaching and questions remaining about how new providers will staff and implement programs, advocates say they will continue pressing city officials to reconsider the contract awards before the start of the new school year.