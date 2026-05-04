Fire Erupts at Broadway’s Eugene O’Neill Theater

A three-alarm fire tore through Eugene O’Neill theater in Midtown Manhattan Monday morning, triggering a large emergency response and evacuations in the surrounding area.

The theater is the home of the long running Broadway hit, “The Book of Mormons.” The play is now closed, but it was unclear for how long. There was no performance scheduled for May 4 as Broadway is typically dark on Mondays.

The fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. inside an electrical room between fourth and fifth floors of the theater. According to FDNY Assistant Chief David Simms, the crew initially knocked down the main body of fire but soon discovered additional flames in a concealed space between the fifth floor and the roof.

”This was a deep-seated fire involving a lot of electrical equipment,” Simms said during a press conference. He highlighted that the building’s extensive wiring and catwalks made the fire difficult to access and extinguish.

Sixty three FDNY units encompassing 192 emergency personnel responded to the scene. Nearby buildings, including a hotel next door, were evacuated as a precaution. One hotel guest, Krissy Giffin, told PIX11 she was staying next door when she was told to evacuate. “I threw on some clothes and ran down the stairs,” she said.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. All theater staff and occupants were safely evacuated.

The most severe damage was concentrated in the electrical system on the fourth floor where lighting equipment and chandeliers are housed. Officials stated at the press conference that the theater’s auditorium itself was not directly damaged by flames, with the flames limited to backstage areas, although there was some reported water damage.

The Eugene O’Neill Theatre, which first opened in 1925 as the Forrest Theatre, is one of Broadway’s historic venues. It was later briefly known as the Coronet Theatre before it was renamed in honor of the famous playwright in 1959, making it the first Broadway house to bear a playwright’s name.

The building has been declared “out of service pending repairs,” and the New York City Department of Buildings will conduct a full safety investigation before the theater is allowed to reopen.

The Eugene O’Neill Theatre had not said as we were going to press when performances will resume although tickets for this week’s performances of “The Book of Mormon” were still being sold on the theatre’s website. The theater is not likely to be open for several days at least even if damage is minor. Our recommendation: call ahead to be sure.

Calls to Eugene O’Neill theatre has not given information related to ticket refunds and reopening as of press time.