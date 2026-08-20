Fireman Hospitality Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Fireman Hospitality Group, which operates famed Manhattan restaurants such as Trattoria Dell’Arte, Café Fiorella and the Brooklyn Diner, is being restructured after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.

In the meantime, a judge has allowed the restaurants in its portfolio to access financial relief via a special loan facility known as a Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) Fund, in order to prevent layoffs that would affect hundreds of people.

The founder of the restaurant conglomerate, Sheldon Fireman, passed away last October at the age of 93. Born and raised in the Bronx, Fireman–who was also a sculptor—got his start with the opening of The Hip Bagel (1963-2001), which became a popular Greenwich Village hang-out spot for celebrities and beatniks.

He was eulogized by Trattoria Dell’Arte, located across the street from Carnegie Hall, as somebody who “created gathering places full of laughter, community, and unforgettable meals.” Other restaurants in the Fireman portfolio include Bond 45 and the Brooklyn Diner chain. The Redeye Grill, another Fireman property located on 7th Avenue, closed last month.

In the months after the passing of its founder, it appears that financial problems that had compounded since the COVID-19 pandemic grew too large to contain for Fireman Hospitality, court filings reveal.

The managing director of the advisory firm SierraConstellation Partners, Jordan Meyers, is helming the bankruptcy petition. Filed on August 10, it aimed to place the cash-strapped array of businesses overseen by the hospitality group back on sound footing via the “DIP” Fund, possibly in preparation for being sold.

Overall, Fireman Hospitality Group and its affiliated debtors owe just shy of $10 million in secured claims, with $26 million in assets and $39 million in liabilities; specifically, they owe $6 million in rent, $3 million in sales tax.

At the time of the bankruptcy filing, Fireman Hospitality had only $100,000 worth of cash available, against weekly payroll obligations of $690,000. According to the petition, payment processing companies were withholding $6 million worth of receipts to the group at the time of the Chapter 11 filing.

As outlined in the petition, the pandemic proved especially “catastrophic” to Fireman’s businesses due to their proximity to Manhattan’s office districts and its entertainment scene, including theaters and concert halls. s reportedly didn’t pick up to pre-pandemic levels until the fourth quarter of 2025. The hospitality group relied on the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan to navigate through the pandemic, according to the filing.

By the spring of 2024, Fireman Hospitality then entered into a compounding cycle of obtaining what is known as “merchant cash advance” (MCA) loans, which could not be paid off with existing revenues—leading them to obtain even more cash advances on more “onerous” terms.

Lenders did not withhold sales taxes or tips from the amount of money owed, the petition noted, “thus deepening the crunch and further straining operations.”

If a bankruptcy judge not have granted the immediate relief, it appears that the restaurants owned by Fireman Hospitality Group would have all but shuttered.

The meager $100,000 on hand would not be enough to conduct a variety of essential tasks, as Meyers notes as one point in the petition, including: making payroll for 800 employees, remitting sales taxes and employee tips, and paying rent or paying vendors.

Fireman Hospitality Group did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.