Five “Mole People” Emerge from Manhattan Manhole in Dead of Night

Mole people have emerged in Manhattan.

For the second time this summer, a mysterious group has been spotted leaving a New York manhole in the middle of the night.

At 4:19 a.m. on Aug. 18, a group dressed in black overalls and headlights was caught on camera coming out of a manhole near Pennsylvania Station and Madison Square Garden. The video began after two people had already exited and can be seen walking away on the sidewalk while three more quickly emerge from the manhole.

It follows previous sightings in Brooklyn.

Who the people are remains a mystery. Speculation runs the gauntlet from dare devil urban explorers, to treasure hunters to potential threats to security. But it is causing quite a stir among social media viewers who have seen the video and the NYPD said it is investigating.

The latest scene at the southeast corner of West 31st Street and 7th Avenue was caught on camera and later uploaded to TikTok and on Aug. 23.

The video—which has now amassed more than 30,000 views — shows five people emerging from the hole in front of the PENN II building.

“I say this again again, why the f*** is no one concerned with this,” said reddit poster identified as hexcoder “There’s other videos of men with tools going down and up. What the f*** do you think they are doing with tools, its not anything good. The fact this isn’t a city wide priority is so f***ing beyond me.”

Another user noted that one of the people emerging from the manhole makes a quick call to an unknown party.

“Immediately makes phone contact with someone,” posted tequila_23_sheila. “Evidently not their first rodeo considering how smooth they were operating!

Another poster identified as jmk1981 speculated, “These guys are probably just idiots. But there’s also a possibility that they’re involved in something much more dangerous, and we should take that possibility seriously until we know more.”

The poster continued that he doubted the speculation from earlier incidents that the people were underground treasure hunters. “How often do people flush diamonds and gold down the toilet? And even if valuable items somehow ended up down there, would they really be so plentiful and easy to find that someone would voluntarily venture into a literal death trap, with risks of falling, electrocution, toxic gases, and scalding water?

“People don’t just randomly venture into places like that. There has to be a reason.... until we actually know who these people are, what they were doing there, and why they were there, we shouldn’t dismiss the possibility that something more serious is going on.”

The NYPD should be all over this and I hope they are, but we know counter-terrorism has been gutted. I think if the NYPD were taking this seriously they’d be asking the public to be vigilant.”

“The NYPD is aware of the incident and is actively investigating,” said a police spokesperson, but no arrests have been made following the latest incident in Manhattan or earlier incidents in Brooklyn.

Two workers in a building near the manhole who were not authorized to speak on the topic who were taking a break near the Aug. 24, expressed concern saying they work in the area.

The pair was surprised there has not been more police or FBI involvement considering how connected the city is underground.

Last week’s incident comes after similar May sightings where two groups of men were seen emerging from separate Brooklyn manholes.

”The NYPD is aware of the incident and is investigating,” a spokesperson told Straus News.