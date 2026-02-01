Forcible Touching Plague Hits Grand Central Station & Harlem

The plague of forcible touching continues to jolt commuters and pedestrians. In most cases, as in the two reports that follow, the victims were female, and the suspected perpetrators were male.

Cops are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the wanted in connection with a forcible touching incident that occurred within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct / Transit District 4. Details are as follows:

At the height of the evening rush hour, a 50-year-old female victim was inside the 42nd Street Grand Central subway station walking through a passageway, when an unidentified individual approached her and grabbed her vagina over her clothing on Friday, Jan. 9 at around 4:50 p.m., cops said.

The unidentified individual fled the location on foot to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The sought individual is described as a male with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Buttocks Grabbed and Slapped on Lenox Avenue

The next day in Harlem another woman was victimized, and again, cops are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the wanted suspect in connection with a forcible touching incident, this one occurring within the confines of the 28 Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Saturday, Jan. 10, at approximately 3:25 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was in front of 31 Lenox Avenue, when an unidentified individual approached her and forcibly grabbed and slapped her buttocks, according to police. The unidentified male then fled on foot to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The address of this crime is an interesting one. Just over a block from Central Park, 31 Lenox Avenue is part of a block of single-story shops between 111th and 112th Street. Lenox Avenue meanwhile is what Sixth Avenue is known as north of the park. [In 1987, Lenox was officially co-named Malcolm X Boulevard, in honor of the Black activist and orator.]

The suspect is described as a male with light complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, medium build and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants, black boots, and a black winter hat.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.