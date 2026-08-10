Former Peace Corp Volunteer Riding Stand-Up E-Scooter Killed in UWS Car Collision

A stand-up electric scooter and a 2023 Tesla electric car met in a devastating collision at Amsterdam Avenue and West 60th Street on the morning of July 30, killing the 49-year-old e-scooter operator who was a former Peace Corps worker and a dedicated marathoner.

The victim, identified as Doreen Meyers, a resident of Hell’s Kitchen and a former Peace Corps volunteer, was riding northbound on Amsterdam Ave. while the car was heading westbound; both one-way streets in their respective directions, according to police.

The Tesla operator and his two backseat passengers–a male and female, both 58 years old–did not report any injuries.

Police who responded around 10:35 a.m. said that that the collision threw Meyers onto the roadway, where she sustained severe trauma to her head and body. EMS responded, and transported her to Mount Sinai Morningside, where she was pronounced deceased.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the deadly crash.

The intersection is well traveled. Landmarks on the four corners of Amsterdam Avenue and West 60th including P.S. 191 on the northwest side, the Encore apartment building northeast; Fordham University at Lincoln Center is on the southeast side and the Concerto apartments is on the southwest.

It marks the second deadly e-bike collision in a week. Days earlier, a 17-year-old Brooklyn boy on an illegal e-bike crashed into a car at the intersection of Chambers and Centre Streets near City Hall. In that case, there was a lot of media coverage as well as much outcry over the often overlooked dangers of “micromobility.”

A notice on the memorial was posted on the website Echovita offering details of the funeral for Doreen Meyers. It reads:

“It is with sadness that the passing of Doreen Marie Meyers (Lynbrook, New York) is shared. Doreen, born on December 16, 1976, passed away on July 30, 2026. Family and friends can send flowers and condolences in memory of the loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of Doreen Marie Meyers to pay them a last tribute.”

“Doreen will be remembered for the time spent with loved ones and the moments that brought joy to those around her. Friends and family will honor Doreen by reflecting on shared memories and the positive influence she had in their lives. Though Doreen is no longer present, the bonds she created and the experiences shared will endure. Doreen’s memory will continue to be a source of comfort for all who knew her.”

“Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5th 2026 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Perry Funeral Home (118 Union Ave, Lynbrook, NY 11563). A Mass will be held on Thursday, August 6th, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Our Lady of Peace RC Church (21 Fowler Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11563).”

A Loving Life Unveiled