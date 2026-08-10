Former Peace Corp Volunteer Riding Stand-Up E-Scooter Killed in UWS Car Collision

A stand-up electric scooter and a 2023 Tesla electric car met in a devastating collision at Amsterdam Avenue and West 60th Street on the morning of July 30, killing the 49-year-old e-scooter operator who was a former Peace Corps worker and a dedicated marathoner.
The victim, identified as Doreen Meyers, a resident of Hell’s Kitchen and a former Peace Corps volunteer, was riding northbound on Amsterdam Ave. while the car was heading westbound; both one-way streets in their respective directions, according to police.
The Tesla operator and his two backseat passengers–a male and female, both 58 years old–did not report any injuries.
Police who responded around 10:35 a.m. said that that the collision threw Meyers onto the roadway, where she sustained severe trauma to her head and body. EMS responded, and transported her to Mount Sinai Morningside, where she was pronounced deceased.
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the deadly crash.
The intersection is well traveled. Landmarks on the four corners of Amsterdam Avenue and West 60th including P.S. 191 on the northwest side, the Encore apartment building northeast; Fordham University at Lincoln Center is on the southeast side and the Concerto apartments is on the southwest.
It marks the second deadly e-bike collision in a week. Days earlier, a 17-year-old Brooklyn boy on an illegal e-bike crashed into a car at the intersection of Chambers and Centre Streets near City Hall. In that case, there was a lot of media coverage as well as much outcry over the often overlooked dangers of “micromobility.”
A notice on the memorial was posted on the website Echovita offering details of the funeral for Doreen Meyers. It reads:
“It is with sadness that the passing of Doreen Marie Meyers (Lynbrook, New York) is shared. Doreen, born on December 16, 1976, passed away on July 30, 2026. Family and friends can send flowers and condolences in memory of the loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of Doreen Marie Meyers to pay them a last tribute.”
“Doreen will be remembered for the time spent with loved ones and the moments that brought joy to those around her. Friends and family will honor Doreen by reflecting on shared memories and the positive influence she had in their lives. Though Doreen is no longer present, the bonds she created and the experiences shared will endure. Doreen’s memory will continue to be a source of comfort for all who knew her.”
“Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5th 2026 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Perry Funeral Home (118 Union Ave, Lynbrook, NY 11563). A Mass will be held on Thursday, August 6th, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Our Lady of Peace RC Church (21 Fowler Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11563).”
A Loving Life Unveiled
Subsequently, the Hell’s Kitchen blog W42St.com offered memories and thoughts on Doreen, who was a former Peace Corps member and avid marathoner, among many other lauded qualities.
A more complete familial biography was posted by the Perry Funeral Home. It read:
Doreen Marie Meyers, 49, passed away on July 30, 2026, in a tragic accident. She was born on December 16, 1976, to the late Eileen Keenan and Lawrence Meyers. She is survived by her siblings – Tim, Debby McGee (Michael), Jim (Dorian) and Steve (Billie Jean). She is also survived by her 8 nieces and nephews that she loved deeply and spoiled with generosity and kindness, Katie and Emily Meyers, Aidan, Grace and Owen McGee, Claire Meyers and Jordyn and Taylor Meyers. Doreen had many cousins, aunts and uncles and so many friends. She is predeceased by her favorite canine companion of 14 years, Buddy.
She was a resident of New York City. She attended Our Lady of Peace School, Lynbrook High School, University of New Hampshire and The New School. Doreen joined the Peace Corps upon graduating from UNH and spent her time in the Philippines. Upon her return to the United States, Doreen began work as a personal assistant for over 23 years to Robin, who along with her daughter Jessica, she loved dearly. The network of people who Doreen touched through her work and considered extended family is countless.
Doreen loved to travel and spent many months traveling across the United States with her dog Buddy. She traveled to many amazing countries to spend time with friends and family. Doreen recently traveled to India to help vaccinate wild dogs while viewing snow leopards in the mountains. Doreen loved the beach, spending lots of time in Southampton with family and friends.
Doreen always tried to be her authentic self. She said what she believed and had strong guiding principles. She wanted to make a difference, and she did in so many ways, often without anyone knowing. Doreen was overly generous with her time, gifts, donations and love.
Doreen was an amazing friend, sister, aunt, daughter and world citizen. Doreen was an avid runner and triathlete – completing over 14 marathons and lots of races including NYC, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, London, Berlin and the Marine Corp in DC. She loved to ski. She loved the theater and attended many shows. Doreen was creative, she was an amazing knitter. Doreen loved her Gossip crew and enjoyed many dinners, drinks and trips with her countless friends.
Doreen was a whole lot of fun! She is loved and is going to be missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) | Fighting to End Duchenne (www.parentprojectmd.org)