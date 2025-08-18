Giuliani Takes Big Hit but Finally Unloads UES Co-op

Rudy Giuliani, the man once dubbed “America’s Mayor” is severing his last tie to the city he once led and unloading his Upper East Side co-op for $4.95 million after initially putting it on the block for $6.5 million in 2023.

Gary Rosen at the Rosen Law firm, which represented Giuliani, did not return a call seeking comment but told Crain’s New York Business last week that the sale of the former mayor’s co-op at 45 E. 66th St. had been completed. The buyer was not disclosed.

The top-floor co-op in the Leighton Building contains a formal dining room, a library, and living room and contained a studio where Giuliani once did his weekly podcast.

The former lawyer for President Trump had fallen from grace for pushing the false claims that Donald Trump won the 2020 election against Joe Biden.

Two election workers in Georgia, the mother and daughter Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, sued Giuliani for defamation and testified at the high-profile trial in Atlanta federal court that after Giuliani falsely accused them of tampering with ballots to help Biden in the 2020 election they received death threats and had to move out of their home, fearing for their lives. Rudy had spread the falsehood in a video that was widely circulated on right-wing media outlets.

A federal judge ordered Giuliani to pay the duo $146 million in damages in the defamation trial last year. Several months later, Giuliani declared bankruptcy, claiming he was unable to pay. A judge then ordered him to turn over the keys of the apartment to the two women. Eventually, he reached a settlement with them and was able to retain the apartment. The apartment had undergone several price cuts and at one point it was being marketed by Sotheby’s but was taken off the market.

According to city records, before completing the sale, Giuliani first had to pay his ex-wife, Judith Nathan, $2,487,500 in a sale recorded on July 24, 2025, for her share of the apartment.

Giuliani had originally purchased the condo for $4.8 million in 2002, the year his divorce from wife No. 2, Donna Hanover, was finalized.

Attorney Rosen told Crain’s that the former mayor plans to reside full time in Florida. The city records list his address as 315 S. Lake Dr. in Palm Beach, a short distance from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound. Ex-wife Nathan is also listed as a Palm Beach resident these days, with an apartment on Cocoanut Row.

Unlike Giuliani, Nathan made a killing selling the ocean-view home in Lopers Path in tony Water Mill that the couple once owned for $5 million in 2021.

The home with a built-in pool, huge outdoor entertainment space, and balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, sat on nearly an acre of land, for which the couple paid $3.2 million in 2004.