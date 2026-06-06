Grace Lee Announces $2 Million State Budget for 9/11 Health Research

New York State has earmarked $2 million in the recently passed state budget for potentially health and life-saving genomic cancer research involving 9/11 first responders Assemblymember Grace Lee announced at June 3 press conference.

The event was held in front of FDNY Engine 24/Ladder 5/Battalion 2 firehouse at 227 Sixth Ave., just south of Houston Street. The station, which is in Lee’s 65th Assembly district, lost a dozen members in the terrorist attack nearly 25 years ago.

“This funding will allow researchers to analyze more samples, identify more first responders at risk, and help ensure that they get the care and the treatment they deserve,” said Lee, who stood alongside firefighters who responded on 9/11. “I am also hopeful that this research can one day also help residents of lower Manhattan who were exposed to the same toxins in the days, weeks, and months after 9/11.”

The research is being conducted by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Morris Park section of the Bronx.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal noted that 50,000 first responders and survivors have been diagnosed with 9/11 cancers since “that fatal day.” He spoke of the “cutting-edge technology” behind recently developed blood tests that can detect cancers earlier than ever before. “This is going to allow firefighters and their families to have some semblance of peace of mind.”

Using blood samples from 1,000 first responders, researchers detected early signs of blood cancer in as many as 14 percent of participants. “We also saw that these first responders with these positive tests have a five to six times higher risk of developing leukemias,” said Dr. Amit Verma, Chair of the Department of Oncology and Deputy Director of the Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Verma works alongside Dr. David Prezant, Chief Medical Officer for the FDNY, to coordinate this research.

“Many people are statistically alive but are not living,” said Jim Brosi, President of Uniformed Fire Officers Association (UFOA), and a first responder on 9/11 who worked on what became known as The Pile for months afterwards. “They’re continuing to die on a weekly basis. Unfortunately it’s not just the dying, it’s the suffering that’s going with it.” Jim lost his father, a lieutenant in the FDNY, to 9/11-related cancer; his brother, also a member of the FDNY, has significant 9/11 exposure. “It’s always been sad, it’s just getting more personal.”

Responding to the New York City Law Department’s reluctance to release 68 boxes worth of records on air quality in lower Manhattan following the attack, Hoylman-Sigal said, “It’s an outrage that we still don’t have that information. It may be one of the biggest cover-ups of the last quarter-century and we know that it started in Washington, but we need to understand what both the city and state knew at the time.”

“I am saddened and gratified for the funding: saddened that it’s needed, gratified that it’s here,” said Tammy Meltzer, Chair of Community Board 1. Downtown District 1 City Council Member Christopher Marte was also present at the announcement.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of September 11, we remember those we lost on that day. We must also remember those who continue to lose their lives because of their bravery. We will never forget, we will never stop fighting for our first responders,” said Assembly Member Lee.