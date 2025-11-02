A suicidal man was pulled by first responders from under the Q northbound train at just after 5:30 p.m. in a Halloween horror and was transported by EMTs to NY Presbyterian-Cornelll Hospital in critical condition.

Police are treating it as an attempted suicide. “The train conductor observed an individual jump in front of the train as it was pulling into the station,” a police spokesperson said. One source told OTDowntown that the victim was not likely to survive but there was no update by Nov. 2.

“No condition/pedigree,” reported the FDNY on the victim’s status. Police also had no update beyond the initial critical condition report on the date of the incident.

No criminality was involved, police said.

Power was cut on the north/Queens bound side while first responders conducted rescue operations, temporarily snarling the evening rush hour, but power was able to be restored shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The age and identity of the victim was not released at press time.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call the NYS toll free 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It can connect callers to trained crisis counselors 24/7. They can help anyone thinking about suicide, struggling with substance use, experiencing a mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.