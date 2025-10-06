Hate Crime on Houston St.; Attempted Subway Rapist Sentenced

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals wanted in connection with a hate crime assault incident that occurred within the confines of the 7th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Monday, Sept. 8, at approximately 3:15 a.m., in front of 177 E. Houston St., near Allen Street, two unidentified males approached a 26-year-old male victim and, while making anti-immigration remarks indicative of bias based on perceived national origin, then punched and slashed the victim in the arm. The individuals then fled the location in an unknown direction. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals / Bellevue in stable condition.

If 177 E. Houston St. sounds familiar, it should: Its neighbor, at 179 E. Houston, is the beloved appetizing shop—and beacon of immigrant dreams—Russ & Daughters.

Individual No. 1 is described as a male, light complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years of age, 5-foot-8, slender build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue-and-white-plaid button-down shirt, tan pants, and white shoes.

Individual No. 2 is described as a male, medium complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years of age, 5-foot-8, slender build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored shoes.

This incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

Attempted Chambers Street Subway Rapist Sentenced

On Sept. 29, Manhattan D.A. Alvin L. Bragg Jr. announced the sentencing of Patrick Robles, 46, to 10 years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for attempting to rape a woman on a northbound J train in the Chambers Street station. Straus News reported Robles’s indictment in June 2023.

On June 16, 2025, Robles pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to one count of Attempted Rape in the First Degree.

“Patrick Robles violently attempted to rape a young woman on the subway as she did everything she could to escape the attack,” said D.A. Bragg. “I thank the survivor for her bravery throughout this prosecution and during today’s sentencing.”

According to court documents and statements made on the record, and as admitted in the defendant’s guilty plea, at approximately 9 p.m. on June 9, 2023, Robles approached a 29-year-old woman on the train with his pants undone and penis exposed.

When she attempted to run out of the train, Robles grabbed her by her jacket and pulled her back into the subway car. After the doors closed, Robles repeatedly punched the survivor in the face, pinned her down, and put his hands inside her pants. Robles also took a sum of cash from the survivor, who had offered him money to stop the assault. The survivor was able to run off the train at the Fulton Street station, where a bystander called 911. NYPD officers arrested Robles after identifying him on surveillance video.

D.A. Bragg thanked the NYPD, especially Detective Michael Orlando of the Transit Special Victims Squad.