Haz Mat Killer Indicted for alleged Murder of beloved UES Deli Worker

The man who was dubbed the Hazmat Killer was formally indicted on four counts for killing a Korean deli worker on the Upper East Side last month and for robbing three other shops in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Kimond Cyrus, the suspect committed all four crimes while wearing an all white, disposable haz mat suit. He is alleged to have killed Sueng Choi, a beloved deli worker in a robbery gone bad at Daona Gourmet Deli & Grocery shortly before 11:30 pm on Friday March 3rd, but left after stealing only cigarette lighters. Choi, who was known by the name “Michael” to his many loyal customers, had worked at the deli for over a decade. He was separated from his wife and family who lived in Chicago.

After shooting Choi, prosecutors said the suspect headed to Yaya deli in the Bronx, and robbed that store of over $1,000 along with cartoons of Newport cigarettes.

His crime spree was said to have begun at a bagel store in Brooklyn on Feb. 25 and continued several days later at a deli in Brooklyn, where he again stole cash and cartoons of Newport cigarettes.

The United Bodegas of America had offered a $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction while the NYPD Crimestoppers offered a $10,000 reward. It was a tip to Crimestoppers that ultimately led to his arrest, after someone spotted an individual matching the suspects description riding away on a dark blue moped after shopping in the Bronx. Police were initially hard pressed to track him down during his ten day crime spree because he was so well covered up by the white hazmat suit and a disposable black mask.

“Kimond Cyrus allegedly murdered Sueng Chul Choi in a brutal, chilling act of violence,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “Bodegas are essential threads woven throughout our Manhattan communities. We mourn the tragic loss of Mr. Choi and will continue to use every tool at our disposal to keep our hardworking bodega and deli workers safe.”

Cyrus was charged with two counts of murder and two counts for illegal possession of a firearm.