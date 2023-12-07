Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen & Eric Bottcher Kickoff Annual Holiday Toy Drive

The weeks leading up to Christmas can be pretty chaotic for everyone, but especially for parents; there are presents to pick, prep, and pack, parties to plan, and, in many cases, people to invite and entertain. However, it all seems worth the effort when, on Christmas Day, everyone gathers around the tree, and you watch your kids smile from eye to eye as they open their presents. Touching as it is, at least in New York, the reality is that several little ones–many migrants or people living barely above the poverty line–won’t have the luxury to feel this joy.

But Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, one of New York State’s largest soup kitchens, is working with council member Eric Bottcher to ensure no child feels left out this holiday season. Starting Dec. 4, their pantry program–which provides individuals and families with weekly groceries – will also feature a variety of donated toys to take along with the groceries.

“Last year, we collected 810 toys for Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen to distribute to local children in need,” said Eric Bottcher in a press statement. “This year, with your help, we hope to collect even more.”

Around this time of the year, toys are always in high-demand, especially amongst families who come to the weekly pantry program. By giving, you can help bring the same joy and smile to another little one’s face that you do to yours.

Owing to its popularity last year, this time, the councilmember has set a whole week of donating, at the end of which all toys will be donated to the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen to give away. Anyone who would like to donate a toy or toys can drop them off at any one of the four locations below through Dec. 8.

Erik Botcher’s District Office: 224 West 30th Street, Suite 1206

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily

West Village Houses Management Office: 642 Washington Street

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily

Penn South Security Office: 312 West 25th Street

24 hours daily

Manhattan Plaza Building Lobbies: 400 & 484 West 43rd Street

24 hours daily

All donations must be unwrapped and suitable for children aged three months to 17 years old.