HOST Act in Final Stages of Approval, Just in Time for the World Cup

“The World Cup is coming, but we’re not ready,” Assembly member Tony Simone declared during a recent press conference to discuss the HOST Act.

In anticipation of the 1.2 million tourists expected to arrive for the nine weeks of the World Cup global sports event, the city is fighting to pass the HOST Act. The bill would establish entertainment zones in specified areas of the city where local restaurants and bars with pre-existing liquor licenses would be permitted to allow their guests to enjoy their alcoholic beverages outdoors.

“Clearly, we’re up against a time clock, but this could serve as a model for future, big, major world events coming to our city,” said Simone, whose 75th district encompasses Chelsea, Midtown Manhattan, and parts of Hell’s Kitchen.

Inside the Gossip Bar in Hell’s Kitchen, Simone, City Council member Virginia Maloney, President of the Manhattan Chamber of Congress Jessica Walker, Director of Advocacy and Organizing at Open Plans, Inc., Jackson Shabot, as well as other local leaders, stood in front of bright lights and flashing cameras to advocate for the bill. Displayed behind them were over a dozen bottles of Jameson Whiskey, with an image of two men at a bar with the Jameson logo painted on the wall.

“It’s a prep bill. It’s not rocket science. Every city has done this from Seattle to Washington to San Francisco,” said Simone. Since early 2026, efforts have been underway to pass this bill, with major progress made so far. Host cities and states are currently passing final legislation to handle logistical, transportation, and safety needs. New Jersey’s bill A3991/S3451 (2026-2027 session), requiring state agencies, municipalities, and specific entities to submit reports regarding human rights during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is in the implementation phase. Local authorities are required to file human rights plans regarding preparations, with final reports due within 30 days of the final match.

NYC is known for being immune to insanely large groups of people, but 1.2 million tourists flooding the streets will definitely be a shock. Maloney addressed the impact the increased tourism will have on the city: “They’re gonna be in our neighborhoods, our bars, and our public spaces. And as chair of The Economic Development Committee, it is my role to ensure we’re ready to play ball.”

Soccer fans won’t be the only ones reaping the benefits of this bill; the HOST Act would drive major financial prosperity for NYC. The bill has projected the eight matches planned for the area will generate approximately $3.3 billion in total economic impact, including $1.7 billion in visitor spending, support for more than 26,000 jobs, and $432 million in state and local tax revenue, according to the NYC Council website . “This is the bill that we need, and is going to allow the city to create these entertainment zones that’s gonna bring the visitors, make sure that they stay in the communities...they’re gonna be able to have a little bit of liquor...and that is going to be setting up our tourism for many, many years to come, if we put on a good show,” said Walker.

As for how restaurants and bars will apply to be in an entertainment zone, the details are not clear yet. Eligible businesses will need to have a previously established liquor license. Max Bookman, counsel to the New York City Hospitality Alliance, is fully on board with the bill. “New York City bars and restaurants will work with anybody who has smart ideas to make New York a more welcoming place to eat, drink, and socialize during the World Cup,” he said.

Questions arose about concerns over the quality of life and how the city was planning to manage those concerns. “We’re looking to simply maximize capacity, for safety, and for small businesses,” said Simone. Increased safety measures would have to be put in place, residents would need to make sure their routines are not interrupted, and alcohol intake would need to be managed.

Susanna Kotin, owner of three small businesses in Harlem, one of which is The Fox on 120th St. and Frederick Douglass Blvd., hopes to see increased economic growth from this bill. “As a small business owner, we are still experiencing a considerable decrease in our economic activity since the pandemic. We are eager to welcome as many visitors, not only for our own economic benefit, but for the people that work for us, and depend on us for their livelihood,” she said.

However, she is also worried about the chaos the global event will bring: “We’ve known for months the World Cup is coming. And yet, there’s still almost no guidance on what these rules will be for welcoming extra visitors.” She later added: “We need common sense and clear guidance.”

Maloney addressed these concerns, saying, “This is a temporary controlled mandate with the right guardrails, like state liquor authority approval, security planning, and defined operating standards that will make sure we are able to feel the economic benefits of the World Cup outside of MetLife Stadium, across every block, in every borough in the city. New York cannot afford to be a spectator in this year’s World Cup.”