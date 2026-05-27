Housing Lottery Open for Rialto West Building in Hell’s Kitchen

Housing lottery applications are currently open for Rialto West, an affordable housing development in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen. Located at 509 West 48th Street and 10th Avenue, the building offers 175 permanently affordable apartments for mixed-income residents.

Available units include studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. The lottery offers apartments for varying income levels, ranging from units for lower-income households earning $39,000 annually to higher-income households earning roughly $173,000 annually.

Monthly rent ranges from $1,031 for lower-income studio apartments to $4,843 for larger three-bedroom units. Household size and income determine which apartments are suitable for applicants. Applicants must meet both the minimum and maximum annual household income in order to qualify.

Amenities in the building include a fitness center, laundry facilities, bike storage, internet access, and pet accommodations. Plans for Rialto West’s development include a public outdoor green space as well as a 6,000-square-foot community hub dedicated to support local arts programming. Located just two blocks from the Hudson River Greenway, the building provides convenient access to parks and recreation as well as transit options on Manhattan’s West Side. A 25,000 square foot publicly accessible open space, built by Douglaston Development’s construction affiliate, Levine Builders, will be maintained by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. There will be public comfort station for the adjacent open space with on-site storage. There are reserved spaces for previously homeless households.

“Affordable housing opportunities can be life-changing for individuals and families, and I encourage anyone who may be eligible to take a look and apply,” said New York State Senator Erik Bottcher.

Informational webinars will be available for any interested applicants on the following dates: Tuesday, June 16 at 11 a.m., Monday, June 22 at 6 p.m., and Tuesday, July 7 at 6 p.m. Registration is made available through Eventbrite. Applications for the lottery can be submitted through NYC Housing Connect until July 20, 2026.

Registration for informational webinars can be found here.

Applications can be found here and submitted until July 20, 2026.

Douglaston Development, in partnership with the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly the Actors Fund) is the developer behind the eight-story Rialto West building.

The joint venture owner received a $125 million in financing in 2024 to develop the project,

Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business reported that New York City Housing Development Corp. and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development kicked in $106 million in tax-exempt, bond-funded loans and subsidy loans to sweeten the deal for the developers.