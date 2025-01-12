How to Serve on Your Local School Council in NYC

New York City parents: Do you want to get involved in local and citywide education policy? An opportunity is just around the corner.

Applications to serve on the city’s Community and City Education Councils, or CECs, will open on Monday, giving parents until Feb. 16 to submit their names for consideration.

Each of the city’s 32 school districts has its own council representing local prekindergarten through eighth grade students at Education Department-run schools. There are also four citywide councils: for high schoolers, students learning English as a new language, students with disabilities, and District 75 schools, which serve students with the most complex disabilities.

During a Jan. 8 press conference, schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos encouraged parents—particularly those who speak languages other than English—to apply for seats on the parent-led boards.

“If you’ve never held a parent leadership role before, now is always a great time to start,” she said. “At the same time, we recognize that not everyone can dedicate time to serving on these councils, and in that case, we encourage you to get involved in other ways — whether by voting in the elections this spring, or contacting your CEC members to share your thoughts and experiences.”

Here’s a look at what CECs do, who is eligible to serve on them, and how you can get involved:

The city’s parent-led boards serve as largely advisory bodies, with the local councils holding direct power only to shape school zone boundaries.

Still, CECs give parents an opportunity to weigh in on a variety of education issues at their monthly meetings, from academics to school budgets and more. The parent councils help determine education policies and priorities across local districts and the city, collaborating with district superintendents and issuing resolutions and other recommendations for the school system at large.

In recent years, some local councils have waded into political discussions, issuing statements on the Israel-Hamas war, congestion pricing tolls, and other issues.

City Council member Rita Joseph, a former teacher who chairs the committee on education, called the councils “a vital space, where parents don’t only have a voice, but actively shape policies and decisions that impact their children’s school every day.”

“I encourage parents across the city to step forward,” she said. “Your voice matters, and now is the time to use it.”

All candidates must be the parent or legal guardian of a New York City public school student, with some additional eligibility requirements (and exceptions) for specific councils.

To serve on one of the 32 district CECs, you must have a child that is currently attending pre-K through eighth grade at a public school or program within that district. You can also apply for a reserved District 75 seat on the council if your child attends a District 75 program physically located within the district.

For the Citywide Council on High Schools, you’ll be campaigning for a seat in the borough where your child’s public, non-charter high school is located.

Candidates for the Citywide Council for District 75 must have a child in a District 75, while those seeking a seat on the Citywide Council on Special Education must have a child with an individualized education program, or IEP, whether in a city-run, charter, or private school, according to the Education Department.

To qualify for a spot on the Citywide Council on English Language Learners, you must have a child who is classified as an English language learner and who is currently enrolled (or was enrolled within the previous two years) in a dual language, transitional bilingual education, or English as a new language program.

Parents can also run for multiple councils, but will only be able to serve on one. Education Department employees are not eligible to serve on councils while employed by the agency.

Individuals can also be appointed to a CEC by a borough president, or join as a non-voting high school senior.

Parents can apply through their New York City Schools Account when applications open on Jan. 13. Applications will remain open until Feb. 16. Candidates will campaign from February through April.

There are more than 350 seats up for grabs. Elected parents and guardians will serve a two-year term on the boards, beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2027.

Parents and guardians are able to vote for each council that serves their children — meaning many families are eligible to vote in more than one council race. (Each parent gets one vote per child.)

Parents can vote online using their New York City Schools Account. In 2023, Education Department officials told Chalkbeat that many parents never activated their accounts — with roughly a third of the city’s students not linked to a New York City Schools Account at the time.

Voting will take place from April 25 through May 13, with run-off elections, if needed, from May 14 – June 2, according to Education Department officials.

Election results will be announced in June.

CEC elections, which occur every two years, have faced criticism over insufficient outreach and dismal turnout figures. During the 2023 election cycle, roughly 19,000 votes were cast across the five boroughs — representing just 2% of the city’s public school families.

In November, city Comptroller Brad Lander called on the Education Department to implement a series of changes to the CEC election process, after an investigation by his office raised concerns over the department’s handling of the 2023 elections.

Among those proposed changes: An outreach plan for every district, a clear set of criteria for what constitutes a “political endorsement,” and an improved process for handling complaints during elections.

The comptroller’s investigation followed concerns from two citywide parent groups over the fairness of the election, as well as a Chalkbeat investigation that highlighted numerous concerns over how a city agency conducted the election process.

Julian Shen-Berro is a reporter covering New York City. Contact him at jshen-berro@chalkbeat.org. Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education.