The death of a 36 year-old man who was brutally beaten by an array of assailants on Second Ave. last summer has been officially deemed a homicide, officials said on Feb. 15. Two suspects who are already in custody on the assault charges have yet to be hit with upgraded charges.

Santiago Ajsac Sirin–described by the New York Daily News as an immigrant who worked as a delivery driver—was sent to Bellevue Hospital after the beatdown in Kips Bay on July 13, 2025, which reportedly involved four attackers. He died of his injuries at the hospital months later in October 2025, which had gone unreported until the past few days.

Two men, Lavel Boddie and Frtizgens Delia, were apprehended in connection with the incident; two other men reportedly remain at large and unidentified months later.

Both men are currently being held at Rikers, and are currently facing assault and attempted robbery charges, cops say. Further investigation by law enforcement remains underway, prosecutors said.

Both Delia and Boddie were reportedly staying in shelters at the time. Delia was taken into custody four days after the attack in a shelter located one block from the incident, while Boddie was arrested in early August at a shelter in the neighborhood of Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The Manhattan DA’s office told Our Town that Boddie is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and $200,000 insurance company bond, and is set to appear in court next on March 4. Meanwhile, Delia is being held on a $150,000 cash bond and a $350,000 cash bond, and his next court date is set for March 18.

The July 2025 incident unfolded just before 5:45 p.m., when the 36 year-old Ajsac Sirin was sitting on a metal tree guard outside of a Target store. Prosecutors say that the 37 year-old Boddie approached Ajsac Sirin and socked him in the face, causing him to slam his head against the metal tree guard.

According to prosecutors, the 32-year old Delia then punched Ajsac Sirin in the head seven times. Boddie reportedly rifled through his backpack while this assault took place, in an attempt to rob him.

Police said that Asjac Sirin was discovered with visible facial swelling and bleeding. When EMS rushed Ajsac Sirin to the hospital, prosecutors said, he underwent emergency brain surgery. However, he still remained in a “medically-induced coma” until his eventual death months later. A medical examiner ruled the cause of death as “blunt force trauma to the back of the head.”

As first reported on by the Daily News, a friend paid homage to Ajsac Sirin in a GoFundMe page written in Spanish, which was dedicated to raising money for his widow in Guatemala: “He was a very hardworking young man who worked as a delivery boy in Manhattan. Unfortunately, he was robbed. They tried to take his bicycle and money.”

“It’s heartbreaking for me, but today’s it’s me, tomorrow it could be you,” the GoFundMe reads. “He had only been in Guatemala for one year and seven months.”