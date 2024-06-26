Incumbent Kristen Gonzalez Vies Against Gus Lambropoulos For LES State Senate Seat

Early voting for June 25 primaries have begun, and District 59’s State Senate seat–which includes a chunk of the Lower East Side, as well as portions of Brooklyn and Queens–is in play. Incumbent Kristen Gonzalez, a community organizer with experience in the technology sector, will be defending her position against business consultant Gus Lambropoulos.

Gonzalez, who was raised in Elmhurst by a single mother from Puerto Rico, temporarily dropped out of college at Columbia to work for the Obama White House and Senator Chuck Schumer’s office. According to her website, “the experience taught [her] that the system is rigged – that our politicians are bought out by special interests, and that they don’t represent us.”

Gonzalez soon became a technology product manager and a community organizer, where she advocated for a wealth of causes: battling a fracked gas power plant in Astoria in a bid to lower carbon emissions, joining campaigns to lower rent, and launching an effort to create a citywide public internet system.

Gonzalez’s extensive set of progressive campaign planks include: fighting for universal healthcare, creating green public housing and securing tenant protections, and strengthening sanctuary protections for new immigrants. She’s also running a LBTQIA+ plank and a public safety plank, the latter of which includes police accountability and reducing incarceration.

Gonzalez has received endorsements from much of the progressive establishment, with groups and the politicians such as the Democratic Socialists for America (DSA), the Working Families Party, and U.S. Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez backing her latest bid. She is also running with union support.

Lambropoulos, who was born and raised in Astoria, also proudly notes that he is the son of working-class immigrant parents; his father was a janitor and dishwasher that ended up landing a job with 32B32J union protections, while his mother held factory work and street vending gigs.

Lambropoulos, who also notes that he has an BBA and MBA, is running to boost business growth. He has been a landlord and business consultant for more than 20 years. Lambropoulos also boasts his role in launching Restaurant Week and his advocacy for the national reduction of credit card swipe fees.

”I want to continue to foster similar initiatives to improve the cultural health of all our neighborhoods, from Long Island City to Williamsburg, Murray Hill, and Kips Bay to StuyTown,” his bio adds.

Early voting began on June 15. Those will want to participate in the primary can find their polling location using the following website: www.voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.