Karen’s Quirky New York Finds a LifeThyme of Organics

LifeThyme Natural Market is a cornerstone of the groovy Greenwich Village vibe that draws visitors to New York and makes its lucky residents want to live here. The store is family owned and operated, and the staff and customers feel like family too.

LifeThyme Natural Market opened in 1995, combining two boarded-up buildings at 408 and 410 Sixth Avenue to form a quirky, inviting neighborhood grocery store that overflows with an abundance of delicious, healthy foods, supplements, household products, and wholesome body care.

LifeThyme’s on-site kitchen is a pioneer in vegan baking, and they also boast the only vegan, raw organic salad bar in NYC. With everything from fresh organic fruits and vegetables to a tasty hot bar featuring locally and ethically sourced salmon, chicken and beef, as well as legumes, tofu and seitan, and of course a fantastic selection of cooked vegetable dishes, LifeThyme dedicates itself to serving customers the highest quality foods at affordable prices.

Village Preservation recognized LifeThyme for thirty years of serving the community with their business of the month award in June 2025.

LifeThyme has a vibe that keeps people coming back. The in-store music soundtrack is curated by the staff, most notably by long-time employee Joe, LifeThyme’s supplement expert and resident musicologist. The tunes make me feel happy while cruising the aisles, and I’ve learned some new songs to love too, like LifeThyme’s theme song, Cheryl Lynn’s “Got To be Real”!

After shopping at LifeThyme for more than 10 years, I feel like a member of the family. I love going into the store for a friendly greeting and quick chat. The store was a significant factor when I chose my apartment, and during the pandemic they were literally a lifeline, delivering groceries while I was in quarantine. There are too many lovely staff members to name, but Christina is knowledgeable about the best snacks and always puts the biggest zucchini in my delivery order.

LifeThyme has a sunny dining space on the second floor overlooking Sixth Avenue, where they host wonderful organic Saturday and Sunday brunches. They also have a Grab & Go breakfast cart outside the store, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 2 pm, featuring breakfast burritos, sandwiches, and plates.

Stuart Bander opened LifeThyme in 1995, after founding a chain of health food stores called Good n’ Natural in the 1970s. His son, Jason, a Village resident from 1994 to 2022, had lived for a period of his youth on a farm in Vermont. This gave Jason a deep familiarity with the operation and economics of independent farms, and nurtured his strong commitment to support small, local producers. Jason joined LifeThyme full-time in 2004, and is now in charge. Jason lives to “bring the farm to the people,” and that love can be seen every day on the shelves and in the bins.

As a LifeThyme devotee, I was worried when the Lincoln Market chain opened a store nearby on Sixth Avenue in 2024. I was afraid they would undercut LifeThyme’s prices, devour their slim profit margin, and put them out of business. Fortunately, this didn’t happen!

Jason wasn’t worried. Having devoted his life to LifeThyme for more than 20 years, Jason said, “I feel blessed. This is a really great market. We have great selections for a tight budget and for someone who’s interested in the best available. Maybe even the best available on a tight budget!”

LifeThyme’s mission is to bring customers the healthiest options for themselves and the planet. Jason says, “We’re focused on our game... supporting independent businesses, entrepreneurs, new-to-market businesses, and the integrity of the food system.”

This means supporting the regional supply system whenever possible, not the centralized food system. For example, LifeThyme sells maple syrup that’s single-sourced and went from the tree to the bottle to the store. Whenever possible, he sources goods from local suppliers within a 200 mile radius.

“We curate produce from as many regional farms as are available in Manhattan,” he said. He prefers to stock brands like Norwegian Baked and Healing Home Foods, rather than seemingly wholesome brands that have been acquired by giants such as Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Unilever, and Nestlé.

Supporting the integrity of the food system and providing the best “wonderfully natural” products so New Yorkers can feel better, look better and ultimately live a longer, healthier life is what makes Jason jump out of bed in the morning. I feel proud to be part of the mission, knowing I’m supporting a healthier planet while eating delicious, wholesome food.

Style Notes

Catching the spirit of the urban farmer, I donned classic denim overalls for my visit to LifeThyme. I found the perfect bunny-themed tank top and of course had to inject a dash of quirky style via these amazing green suede 6” platform boots!

Karen Rempel is a New York-based writer, model, and artist. Her Karen’s Quirky New York column illuminates quirky people, places, and style in Manhattan. For past stories, see https://karenqs.nyc.