Kids for NY Knicks: Mamdani Repeals Bedtime During NBA Finals

For all NYC kids, Mamdani’s newest order provides the greatest excuse to stay up late: “Repealing Kids’ Bedtimes for Knicks Finals Run.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani officially halted bedtimes during the NBA finals in a Mayor’s Order June 1, which is set to be upheld during the NY Knicks’ NBA finals run. The order, which “shall not expire until the Knicks complete---and hopefully win---this historic Championship run,” hopes to encourage New Yorkers of all ages to be able to root and support for their hometown team.

The NY Knicks delighted and surprised New Yorkers in what is being called a ‘historic run,’ defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 4-0 sweep in the Easter Conference finals May 25 and adding to an 11-game winning streak.

In his order, Mamdani referred to the importance of this specific finals, as the New York Knickerbockers have not reached the finals since 1999, and cited that bedtimes should “not impede the ability of New York’s Cutest to cheer for the Knicks.”

At the June 1 press conference, Mamdani invited a group of kids to watch him sign the executive order, complete with allowing the kids to stamp their own handprints onto the order.

Before signing the order, Mamdani addressed the kids playfully, saying “Are we ready? Who here was alive in 1999?”

The Knicks are set to face off against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, with the first game taking place June 3.