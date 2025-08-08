Kids, Music, Politicos and of Course Police Mark National Night Out on UES

Local residents were lining up at the gates of St. Catherine’s Park long before the 4 p.m. start of the 19th Precint’s National Night Out on Aug. 5. The gathering attracted local political leaders, civic activists, police officers and mobs of kids.

”It’s always a great day,” said 19th Pct. commander Neil Zuber at his second Night Out as the head of the precinct and the first since his promotion from deputy inspector to inspector last Feb. He said he particularly enjoyed the activities for kids. “I love having the kids here. They were giving us high fives.” One of the biggest attactions of the day was a parked police cruiser with its strobe lights flashing where kids could sit in the drivers seat and sound the siren.

“It’s cool,” said 11 year-old Emma Losquadro after she blasted the siren, accompanied by her mom, Jen, and 12 year-old friend Emma Schaffer.

The 19th Pct Community Council made a surprise award to Barry Scheidner and his wife Judy for more than three decades of service running the East Sixties Neighborhood Association.

Judy, who took over from her husband Barry as president, said they’ve lived in the St. Tropez condo building for 58 years and kind of fell into their civic activism accidentally when they began a campaign to keep a landlord from renting a nearby building to a sex club in the late 1980s. They stood on street corners with then city council member Charlie Millard handing out post cards addressed to a woman who owned the building in Ossining NY. At first the landlord ignored them, but as the post cards began arriving by the hundreds each week, she finally capitulated.

From there, they formed the East Sixties Neighborhood Association. Barry was long active in Community Board 8, and served three terms as chairman.

After they received their award, Nick Viest was also surprised for his long role running the 19th Pct. Community Council. “He’s been here 25 years,” said Zuber, and poked a little fun at the lenghthy service in the volunteer job. “Sorry that did not work out for you,” he quipped.

”He’s a funny guy, I’m still laughing at that one,” said Viest afterwards, who said he was pleasantly surprised by his award after he had presented the award to the Schneiders.

”It’s a very valuable event for people to see the human side of cops and police can see that there is a lot of support for them in the community and kids have a little fun at it,” said Viest of the local version of the National Night Out. Like the Schneiders, he is a community activist who spent about 20 years as a member of Community Board 8 including three as the board chair.

One of the first persons inside after the gates opened at the vest pocket park off First Ave. between E. 67th and E. 68th St. was C.J. Rivera. “I come every year,” he told Our Town. “My dad was a cop.” He currently resides in the Bronx, he said, but is thinking of moving to the east side.

Nora Tranquada was minding two young kids and said she was just coming to the park so they could ride scooters but she had no knowledge it was National Night Out. “This was a surprise,” she said of the food and festivities. “I love it. It’s just a beautiful event.”

Robert Curran, with the injury prevention trauma center at the New York Presbyterian amublatory service was getting quite a few people to stop and practice CPR on life like dummies at his table. “Most people get tired after a minute,” he said as a young girl name Mikela practiced CPR on one of the manequins. But to do CPR properly you might have to manually stimulate the heart for a half hour, he said.

A short distance away, Katrina Tang, Jamie Kern and Alexis Metha were drawing a crowd at a table filled with samples for the Swedish candy company Bon Bon. “We’re very busy,” said Kern as she handed a small pink bag filled with candy to a neighborhood mom with a small child in stroller.

Police and auxuliary police were not the only law enforcement people on the scene. “We’re here to represent the DAs office,” said Hayley Murphy, an assistant DA as she worked their table with another ADA, Jesse Castaneda and community relations rep Julia Maenza. A representative of the FBI also roamed about with a picture frame for kids to take photos with the headline “future special agent.”

Jordan Feiner, the Manhattan regional director for Gov. Kathy Hochul read a proclamation thanking police and their services.

There was also free entertainment. Arianna Cheuck, who is only ten years old has been taking lessons at the New York Guitar School for the past two years. She sang the song “Love” popularized by Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole while playing a ukelele. Asked if she felt nervous about performing before a crowd, she said, “no.” She performs weekly for residents at the Riverside Rehabilitation Center, said her father Mike Kobles.

As the evening wore on, the politicians who were making the rounds stopped by including Assembly member Rebecca Seawright, NY Senator Liz Krueger and the recently appointed Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa.

Seawright who popped by for the second half of the Night Out told Our Town that the events staged in every borough in the city on the first Tuesday of August plays an important role. “National Night Out is vital reminder that public safety depends on strong community relationships.”

Furthers downtown, term limited council member Keith Powers and Virginia Maloney, the Dem who hopes to be his successor, stopped by to make the rounds at the 13th Pct National Night Out at Peter’s Field on E. 20th. St. The biggest draw there was the line for the char-broiled hamburgers that were being served by cops manning open flame grills. Maloney eventually made her way to the 17th Pct. Night Out celebration. “I was trying to stop by more, but I ran out of time,” she told Our Town. “It was a great evening and a powerful reminder of the good that can happen when city leaders, service organizations and neighbors come together around shared goals.”