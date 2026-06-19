Knicks Parade Draws Two Million Fans, Orange & Blue Forever!

Upwards of two million fervent Knicks fans jammed the streets of lower Manhattan, from City Hall to Battery Park City and beyond, on June 18 for the ticker tape parade celebrating the 2026 NBA Champions. Fans stood rows deep and many climbed stanchions and barriers to get a better view of the stars along the Canyon of Heroes. Broadway was renamed Champions Way in classic blue and orange for the day.

Though the parade wasn’t without its frustrations and incidents, a spirit of jubilation reigned supreme.

The bad parts: whatever plans the city and NYPD had been devising since it looked likely the Knicks would triumph over the Spurs were inadequate for maintaining pedestrian flow during a weekday morning rush hour. Said more than one cop, it was a “sh*tshow.”

Not all the Knicks fans were patient either. Between the pilgrims coming in over the Brooklyn Bridge, the span’s bike lane, and the subway stations at City Hall and the Municipal Building, by 8:30 a.m., the east sidewalk of Centre Street was barely moving and the bike lane exit was wholly blocked by pedestrians. The only way out, people were told, was Reade Street, which inch by creeping inch, the mass eventually reached, with most people heading towards Broadway.

While this seemed liberating at first, they found more police barriers at Elk Street. Tired of waiting, hundreds of people scooted left, to the adjacent African Burial Ground National Monument, hopped its short fence and scampered across the grass. Seeing this, a live streamer on Reade Street was incredulous, “Very disrespectful!” he told his viewers. “People are dead there, motherf**ckers!”

This dash for freedom proved short lived, for Broadway too was a body-to-body crush. Heading east was better: Church Avenue was crowded but passable, likewise West Broadway and Greenwich Street.

At the Oculus and around the 9/11 Memorial, fans, cops and other security abounded, though would be parade watchers wouldn’t see anything but each other, and many bootleg t-shirt vendors, from these vantage points. From inside the skyway that passes over West Street to Brookfield Place in Battery Park City, one could yet more Knicks fans heading over.

This was perhaps the wrong decision for just south of Brookfield Place, on the street called Battery Place, the Knicks parade buses and floats were gathering.

Were anyone confused this was the place to be, the roaring crowd confirmed it: there’s Brunson with the trophy! Not Jalen but his dad, and Knicks’ assistant coach, Rick, cradling the golden Larry O’Brien Championship trophy in his arms.

VIPs and the MVP

While no one could see everything, the procession of stars brought huge cheers. Patrick Ewing was hailed and graciously posed for photos and fist bumps. A couple of smiling, well-coiffed female cops took photos with a beaming Jordan Clarkson and his extravagant braids. Knicks owner James Dolan went mostly unnoticed at the rear of the ownership float though Ben Stiller would soon animate the front of it, throwing souvenir shirts to the crowd, City Council Speaker Julie Menin beside him.

On the Jalen Brunson bus, which Rick had earlier boarded, the MVP, his wife, Ali Marks, and their almost two-year-old daughter, Jordyn, stood up front, with comedian Tracy Morgan, holding an Anthony Mason jersey, seated, with Knicks’ zealot Spike Lee in the back.

This caravan of dreams, the lithe Knicks City Dancers shimmying amid them, proceeded down Battery Place, then east past Battery Park before swinging north on Broadway at Bowling Green, where it entered the famed “Canyon of Heroes.”

The Knicks Are Up— and a Reputation Redeemed?

It’s difficult for young people to understand but New York wasn’t just a basketball town but from 1988 to 1999, it was a maniacal basketball town, one where the camaraderie of the last two months was felt in the streets every spring. Then came the Bad Times.

And bad Knicks teams weren’t just bad, they were disgraceful. Say the names of former coaches Larry Brown, Isaiah Thomas, Derek Fisher, Jeff Horacek and David Fizdale; or General Managers Isaiah Thomas, Phil Jackson, Donnie Walsh, Steve Mills can still make older fans shudder and rage. There was one person responsible for this: the most hated man in New York sports, Knicks owner James Dolan.

Though good and well-liked players likes Stephon Marbury, Carmelo Anthony, Jeremy Lin and Amar’e Stoudemire came and went, not until 2020, when Leon Rose was appointed President, was the Knicks’ ship of state steadied. In June 2022, Rose signed Jalen Brunson, who’d played his first four seasons for the Dallas Mavericks. In June 2026, Rose fired Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, after “Thibs” led the Knicks to NBA Eastern Conference Finals, where his tired, short benched team was outgunned by the Indiana Pacers.

It had to be done, many argued, the team had reached its ceiling, but was hiring a mediocrity like Mike Brown the answer? After every Knicks playoff loss, and also their dire quarters against the Spurs, bitter texts flew between Knicks fans’ phones: “Fire ‘Thibs.’”

Stunning, maniacal comebacks followed, however, including O.G. Anunoby’s instantly iconic Game 4 tip-in and, somehow, Mike Brown’s Knicks had done it.

A Numbers Game

Amid the sea of Knicks jerseys and other team regalia, No. 11, Jalen Brunson, was the most popular. Respect was paid to prior generations too, including Willis Reed, Bill Bradley and Walt Frazier from the 1969-70 and 1972-73 championship teams. There were many Patrick Ewing, Charles Oakley, John Starks, Larry Johnson and Anthony Mason jerseys too in memory those bruising, all-heart, 1990s teams that couldn’t bring it home.

Mason’s No. 14 jersey stirred many heart pangs. A Queens kid, he was the embodiment of New York ruggedness and street style. When Mason died in February 2015, that pain was reflected in the team’s worst season ever, 17 wins, 65 losses.

One man celebrating both Mason and the 2026 Knicks was Django, from the Bronx. The son of immigrants from The Gambia, Django wore a blue and orange sneakers, cut-off jean shorts, a backwards Knicks cap and carried a large Knicks flag on a pole.

Two other, older Black men, one 68, the other 71, came from New Jersey to show off what cultural critic Dallas Penn called “Outfit Architecture”: One wore a blue and orange sweatsuit with matching sneakers, a Knicks cap and Jalen Brunson jersey. The other wore a similar sweat suit sporting, a gold rope Knicks medallion and— slightly discordantly—white and red sneakers.

Asked what it to meant to him, another Black elder, Easy Smith, 67, said “Oh man, after all these years? After all the heartbreak with Ewing, Anthony Mason and Starks getting close, this is like ecstasy to me.”

Six Footers & Solons at City Hall

The parade ended at City Hall, where the Knicks were awarded ceremonial keys to the City, serenaded by Alicia Keys and sat, mostly patiently, through some speeches, including an eight-minute oration by Mayor Zohram Mandami. Though an effective speaker elsewhere, Hizzoner’s likening of the Knicks’ season to “A dream that feels just out of reach. A rent payment you don’t know how you’ll ever make,” struck some observers as strained.

It was was further noted that the same Mayoral team that crafted Hizzoner’s speech had also, somehow, hung a giant 33 jersey from City Hall— with the name Dillon Jones on it.

In fact, No. 33 is the retired number of Patrick Ewing, which has hung in Madison Square Garden since 2003. Dillon Jones, a backup forward who appeared in only eight games this season, wore No. 1.

Julie Menin, Comptroller Mark Levine, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams were among the solons who spoke more briefly. During his speech, James Dolan quipped “I don’t need your vote,” and if he had, he’d have long ago been impeached. Today, however, he was Dolan the Redeemer. This was his team and these—these were his people.