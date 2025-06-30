Looking to Pick a Spot to Watch the Fireworks? Start Here!

As Manhattan gears up for its annual July 4th fireworks celebration, New Yorkers should rest assured that they have multiple iconic options to catch the show. This year, the city has moved the fireworks show from the West Side and the Hudson River back to the East Side and the East River. The free fireworks show will be packed, so New Yorkers should plan to arrive two to three hours before its scheduled start to secure a good viewing spot.

Among the best viewing spots: the tip of Manhattan, Pier 16 and Pier 17 at the South Street Seaport offer free viewing zones with 100,000 free tickets issued by NYC on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be obtained at 8:30 am July 1 or by texting “FIREWORKS” to 917‑909‑2288 for early access. The Seaport offers excellent views, with numerous eateries nearby.

Additionally, along the East Side, First Avenue at 20th, 34th, and 42nd Streets are bound to be popular spots, as they provide direct views of the four fireworks barges that will be shooting off 80,000 shells, including 11 new effects and 30 different colors.

Looking for a more relaxed experience? Cross over the bridge to Brooklyn Bridge Park to enjoy the greenery as well as the show from a slightly farther away distance.

For New Yorkers seeking a more exclusive experience, consider rooftop bars located near the Seaport or downtown Manhattan. If you have access to a rooftop around the island, it will serve as an excellent viewing point for the show.

Regardless of what spot you pick, plan to arrive long in advance. Though fireworks will start around 9:30, the ideal viewing spots around the city will fill up rapidly. The FDR is closed and is a great viewing spot, but you need to arrive early.

All spectators should note that alcohol, backpacks, blankets, cigarettes, drones, duffle bags, e-cigarettes, large bags, large coolers, large packages, lawn chairs, motorized scooters, umbrellas, and weapons will not be permitted into the public viewing locations for security reasons. Be sure to bring water, snacks, and anything else you may need to stay comfortable, and stay safe as you enjoy one of the most iconic nights of the NYC summer.

There are also widespread street closures from mid-town to downtown. And many parking garages block access several hours before the show starts until an hour after it concludes. Public transportation is highly recommended.

If you’d rather just stay home and avoid the crowd, some of the scheduled performers from Eric Church to the Jonas Brothers.