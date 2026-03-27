Lower East Side Park Dodges Parks Cuts, Set for Big Makeover

The Parks Department is under pressure as Mayor Zohran Mamdani tries to balance the budget for the new fiscal year, but one park on the Lower East Side has dodged the cutbacks.

Vladeck Park is a thin strip of land in the middle of the Vladeck Houses that connects Madison Street with Water Street. There are benches at the outer edges of the mall, and a playground in the center. Lower East Side, is set for a major makeover thanks to a new $50 million city investment.

”For many New Yorkers, the park is their backyard-a place where they can play a game of pick-up basketball, hold a picnic on the grass or kick a ball with their kids,” Mayor Mamdani said in the official release. “These New Yorkers know the difference between a park in disarray and a park that city government has invested in.”

The park could probably use a little tender love and care. It also the scene of a shooting that left three people wounded in August, 2024.

And in a second shooting insident in Feb. 2025, a detective attempting to executive a search warrant on a drug suspect was shot in the shoulder.

The funding, part of the longstanding Community Parks Initiative (CPI), targets densely populated, high-poverty neighborhoods that have received little capital investment in park infrastructure for over two decades. On March 5. 2026, Mayor Mamdani and NYC Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura revealed the plan as part of Fiscal Year 2027 capital investments. Vladeck Park is one of ten across all five boroughs selected for upgrades and one of two parks in Manhattan earmarked for the funds. St. Nicholas Park playground in Harlem is also slated for an overhaul.

The announcement coincides with new City University of New York (CUNY) research showing that CPI park renovations lead to increased usage, higher resident satisfaction, and reduced stress levels.

Commissioner Shimamura added: “All New Yorkers deserve access to clean, safe and high-quality parks - and through our Community Parks Initiative, we’re proud to announce the next ten parks that will receive key investments in underserved neighborhoods.” She noted that NYC Parks has already reimagined and reconstructed 70 CPI sites over the past decade, with another 47 projects currently underway.

Vladeck Park spans just 0.79 acres at the heart of NYCHA’s Vladeck Houses development. The park was named in honor of Baruch Charney Vladeck, a Russian-born Jewish activist, writer, and Socialist alderman who championed public housing and workers’ rights and also founded “The Foward,” a Jewish newspaper. NYC Parks acquired the land in 1939, one year after Vladeck’s death. Now, the park features a central playground, benches, and approximately 30 trees.

The park sits within one of the city’s densest public housing clusters. Vladeck Houses includes roughly 1,500 apartments housing approximately 2,850 residents across 20 six-story buildings. The surrounding Lower East Side neighborhood has long struggled with high poverty rates and limited access to quality open space, making it a high priority for CPI improvements.

Other parks receiving funding include Mott playground, Fountain of Youth Playground, and Morris Mesa Playground in the Bronx; Van Dyke Playground, Roebling Playground, and Elizabeth Stroud Playground in Brooklyn; St. Nicholas Park 133rd Street Playground in Harlem; Corona Health Sanctuary in Queens; and Kaltenmeier Playground in Staten Island.

Improvements at Vladeck Park will follow the CPI model: a community driven design process that incorporates local input to determine new play equipment, recreational amenities for all ages, enhanced green spaces, and other general upgrades.

Terry Huang, Distinguished Professor at CUNY’s Graduate School of Public Health, praised the initiative: “Urban parks are increasingly being recognized around the world as crucial for the wellbeing of citizens. ... We are fortunate in New York to have such strong leadership and efforts to continue improving the park spaces in local communities through the expansion of CPI.”

While the project is currently in early planning, most CPI renovations are expected to take 3-4 years. The next Community Board 3 parks committee meeting will take place on April 16th at 6:30 p.m.