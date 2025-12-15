Machete Point Carjacking in West Village

A recent NYPD report about a violent carjacking in the West Village committed by three individuals, one with a machete, within the confines of the 6th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on the rain slick morning of Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at approximately 4:46 a.am. hours, a 27-year-old-male victim was sitting in his parked vehicle in front of 232 W. 11th St.

In the ever confusing cartography of the West Village, it bears noting that West 11th Street runs one way west to east, and that this block is between West 4th Street and Waverly Place. Ironically, across the street from where the victim was parked stands the edifice of the Manhattan Seventh Day Adventist Church where “Thou shalt not steal” remains a commandment, not a suggestion.

Unbowed by fear of God, two unidentified individuals approached the victim and forced him out of his Honda CRV.

A third unidentified individual then approached and displayed a machete.

Two of the individuals, including the man with the machete, fled in the victim’s vehicle, traveling westbound on West 11th Street.

One of the individuals fled the location on foot, traveling eastbound on West 11th Street.

The sought individuals are described as males with light complexion. The individual who displayed the machete was last seen wearing a gray jacket, ripped blue jeans and white sneakers. The individual who fled on foot was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and white and blue Nike sneakers.

Surveillance video of the carjacking reveals just how scary, and threatening the man with the machete was. Not only is his weapon large, unsheathed and presumably well-sharpened but at one point, as his accomplice moves from Honda CRV’s front passenger seat to the driver’s seat, the machete man sees, or senses a person behind him on West 11th St. While it’s unclear whether this individual was the car’s original driver, or a random passerby, machete man’s reaction was swift and aggressive.

As Straus News has reported in relation to the rash of car wheel thefts across Upper Manhattan, Honda CRVs and other similar mid-level vehicles are popular targets for criminals.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.