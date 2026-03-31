Make Giant Pigeon Statute on High Line a Permanent Exhibit: Petition

NYC is waving goodbye to its giant pigeon statue, but not without a fight.

Located in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood along the High Line, Ivan Argote’s sculpture titled “Dinosaur” has quickly become a fan favorite for both tourists and NYC locals. Since 2024, the 17 foot aluminum pigeon has served as a homage to the city’s most ubiquitous bird. However, due to the High Line’s rotating public art program, its time in the park is limited.

After 18 months on display, the sculpture is scheduled to be removed sometime this spring to make way for the next scheduled installation, a 27 foot sandstone Buddha sculpture titled “The Light That Shines Through the Universe.”

Many argue that the sculpture now stands as a cultural symbol to the city sparking a current petition advocating for “Dinosaur” to become a permanent installation.

“I’m heartbroken about this pigeon,” said Julia Harris, visiting the monument in its last moments. “It’s very unique... pigeons are overlooked, seen as dirty or like trash. I feel like this commemorates that there’s beauty to them.”

Harris is among the thousands who have signed a petition circulating on Change.org calling on the city to make the exhibit permanent. Over 7,000 people have signed the petition as of March 31. “Keep the pigeon, it’s very New York,” said Harris.

The public’s love and adoration for “Dinosaur” and dismay for its departure has not gone unnoticed. A farewell event, titled “Farewell Dinosaur” held on March 21, drew large crowds from around the city to celebrate the towering piegon. Attendees enjoyed pigeon themed activities including DJ sets, trivia, bingo, and limited edition posters signed by the artist, Iván Argote.

Argote is a Colombian artist who is now dubbed as the youngest and first from the global south to receive a High Line Plinth commission. Argote has described the sculpture as a way to elevate the often slandered pigeon. Pigeons were originally domesticated and commemorated for their role as military messengers during the 1800’s. Now, many see them as a nuisance.

Weighing around 2,000 pounds and hand painted for hyper-realistic details, “Dinosaur” has prompted New Yorkers to rethink their relationship with the birds that share their sidewalks.

The petition reads: “the pigeon is a symbol of resilience, perseverance, and represents NYC and all it stands for. Removing the sculpture would eliminate a piece of art that has already become deeply meaningful to the community in a short period of time.”

But so far, the petition drive has not prompted the High Line to reverse itself. The sculpture is expected to leave sometime in April.