Mamdani Proclaims “New Era in Childcare,” Even as Preschool Enrollment Remains Flat

Around 100,000 New York City students received public preschool offers this year, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on May 19, which is about the same amount as last year.

Yet Mamdani insisted it was a “new era for childcare in New York City,” because more parents were landing their top choice school and the selected schools were often closer to their homes, cutting commute times.

The 99,92T1 young students who have received offers technically represents a decrease of 68 students from last year, as pointed out by the education news site Chalkbeat. Acknowledging the dip, the mayor said that a few factors could have depressed the numbers a bit, such as ongoing confusion about seat availability or the reported fear of utilizing city services by some immigrant communities.

Other external factors, such as declining birth rates and the high cost of living in New York City, have similarly depressed school enrollment numbers.

The expansion of public preschool programs is a major priority of the mayor, who has also announced that he is adding 2,000 new 3-K seats across the five boroughs, which City Hall notes is a doubling of his previous plan to 1,000 new 3-K seats across 56 ZIP codes.

“Every child deserves a strong start, and every parent deserves to know their child has a safe, high-quality place to learn and grow,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul who joined Mamdani in the announcement “Today’s announcement ensures more families are able to access the 3-K opportunities they want, and provides universal 3-K and Pre-K to nearly 100,000 children across New York City, giving more parents access to affordable childcare in their own communities and setting up the next generation for success.”

Manhattan is also set to receive an influx of 2-K seats this fall, with School District 6—which encompasses Washington Heights, Inwood, Hamilton Heights, and some of Manhattanville—targeted for early prioritization.

That money comes from a $73 million pot, which will grow to $425 million by next year, when it is expected to cover seats for 12,000 2-year-olds. Mamdani’s administration is eventually shooting for universal coverage.

Mamdani touted a reduction in commute times and for being able to offer more parents their top choice for pre-K students.

“I’m especially proud of the fact that we have extended offers that meet New York’s families where they are,” he said. “Seventy percent of families received an offer from their top 3-K choice, which is a five percent increase from last year...we’ve also reduced the average distance between a family’s home and their childcare center by a third of a mile.”

This would save between 30 minutes and an hour in travel time, the mayor noted, “or the time it takes a toddler to walk six blocks.”

“We want these improvements to serve as examples...that we can make it easier to raise a child in the city you love, without being forced out by rising costs and rising stress,” Mamdani added.

Hochul, who has put $1.2 billion towards Mamdani’s universal childcare ambitions overall, said that these improvements were “the fruition of a real commitment to partner together, to deliver something that New Yorkers have dreamed about, talked about, but never had up until now.”

“Let’s think about what it takes to be a parent in this city,” Hochul said. “It is hard...the expenses, and the stress, and the worry that parents have just walking our streets.”

City Council Member Gale Brewer, who represents the Upper West Side, reiterated her support for the continued childcare push—which she called a “major achievement”—in a public statement.

“The availability of 100,000 Pre K and 3 K offers will help more families receive one of their top choices and reduce travel distances for parents and children across the city,” Brewer said. “Governor Hochul and the Mamdani administration have continued to strengthen the matching process and improve access for families navigating one of the most important decisions for their children.”