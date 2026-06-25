Mamdani Proposes Further Expansion of 6th Ave. Bike Lanes, Bus Lanes

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in collaboration with NYC Department of Transportation (DOT), announced that they proposed to add new offset bus lanes and widen existing bike lanes by four feet along Sixth Avenue to Manhattan Community Board 4.

The proposed redesign, which hopes to improve rider safety in one of Manhattan’s highest-crash corridors, includes expanding the avenue’s existing protected bike lane from W 35 to 59 street. This new plan comes a month after a previous Sixth Avenue bike lane expansion from W 14 to 31 Street that doubled the lane’s width from six to 10 feet under safety concerns ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The upgraded project, announced June 19, would create a double-wide bike lane for most of the avenue, allowing for two-way traffic.

A key addition of the plan is a new offset bus lane along the corridor, which serves 51,000 New Yorkers each day. From Watts Street to W 34 Street, the proposal would create a new lane designated for buses and expand some bus lanes from W 34 to 58 to be double lanes.

Mamdani said he hopes the new bus lane will improve service reliability of buses and increase bus speeds, which currently sit at a slow average of 3.5 mph.

“Every day, 51,000 New Yorkers rely on buses along this corridor to get to work, school and home to their families. And every day, too many of them are stuck in traffic that slows them down and takes their valuable time,” Mamdani said in a press release. “By installing new and upgraded offset bus lanes and expanding bike infrastructure on Sixth Avenue, we’re helping New Yorkers move faster, move safer and experience the reliable public transit they deserve.”

Mike Flynn, commissioner of NYC DOT, said the proposal focuses on improving the daily commute for New Yorkers.

“The Mamdani administration has made clear that bus riders deserve a fast, dignified commute, but right now it can be as fast to walk along Sixth Avenue as it is to ride a local bus,” Flynn said in a press release. “This proposal would bring faster and safer commutes for bus and bike riders commuting in Manhattan from all five boroughs.”