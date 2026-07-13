Mamdani’s First Parents’ Night Out Program Fills Up in Hours

Available slots to drop off kids for playground activities in the city’s first ever Parents Night Out program next month sold out within hours after Mayor Zohran Mamdani opened registration on July 13.

The first date is scheduled for August 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Manhattan’s only location for the program is the Highbridge Recreation Center in Washington Heights, which for some downtown Manhattanites would have meant an hour commute, even if they were lucky enough to score a slot for their kids. The registration was originally going to be open from July 13-20 but by the end of the first day, slots were totally filled not just in Manhattan but in Brooklyn and Queens as well.

The first-come, first-served program will be taking place at five local recreation centers in each borough, with 100 spots at each location.

Within hours of the announcement, the Manhattan location was already full and had a waitlist, along with the Brooklyn and Queens locations. For those looking to try their luck on the waitlist, the sign-up is open until July 20.

The event will be open to children ages six to 13. Children will have a host of activities to choose from, including supervised sports games, arts and crafts, and nature exploration with Urban Park Rangers. Dinner will also be provided to the children, according to the city.

“Whether it’s enjoying dinner or simply taking a well-earned break, we’re proud to offer an affordable program that supports families and strengthens our communities,” NYC Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura said.

Parents applauded the announcement on the Reddit page r/nycparents, with one user saying, “God I love this city and this mayor.”

The program is part of Mamdani’s broader initiative to lower the city’s high childcare costs.

“Making New York City more affordable isn’t just about lowering costs, it’s about giving people back their time,” Mamdani said. “This administration is committed to making it easier to raise a family in the greatest city in the world.”

Despite the generally positive reception the announcement received, some expressed wariness about the program on the Reddit page r/nyc.

“Strangers are not babysitting my kids,” one user commented.

Others embraced the program with cautious optimism, with another saying, “I love this idea, but boy do they have to get the execution 100% right...”

We could not reach city administrators to see if there would be a return date for Parent’s Night Out or if the popular program will make its way further south in Manhattan in the future.