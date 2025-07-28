Manhattan Bridge Crash Driver Faces Murder Rap; Marte Blasts DOT for ‘neglect’

The two women allegedly responsible for the Manhattan Bridge horror crash that killed two innocent bystanders–bicyclist Kevin Cruickshank, 55, and bench sitter May Kwok, 62,–on July 19 have both been formally indicted.

Driver Autumn Romero of Brooklyn is being held without bail for second-degree murder. Her passenger, Kennedy Lefcraft, of Queens is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and is being held on $150,000 bail or $300,000 bond.

At press time, both women were being held in the Rose M. Singer Center on Rikers Island.

The indictment is sealed until both women’s next scheduled court appearance in New York Supreme Court at 100 Centre St. on Aug. 13.

There was initially some delay in bringing charges because of the alleged perpetrators’ brief post-crash hospitalization.

It’s been reported that cops found guns and alcohol in the car, an overdue 2024 Chevy Malibu rental, and that Romero refused a breathalyzer test at the scene.

A Second Canal Street Crash

As for a second—thankfully non-fatal—car crash at Bowery and Canal the following morning, the driver, Eiquann Foster, 25, of Maplewood, NJ, has been charged with DWI. Initial suggestions that the white Infinity Q50 was stolen have not been clarified.

Memorializing the Victims

A small memorial consisting of a white floral heart with a red heart inset that been placed on the crash site by Sunday, July 1, grew in the week following, and a protest vigil was held there on Thursday, July 24.

Perhaps most affecting of the speakers was Kevin Cruickshank’s sister, Sarah Witt.

“Kevin set out on his yellow taxicab bike for a ride to Coney Island,” she said. “His trip was cut short at an intersection known to some to be very dangerous. It is time to make this known to all and time for the city to take action.”

Marte Assigns Blame Beyond the Drivers

On Monday July 21, Council Member Christopher Marte issued a statement blasting the Department of Transportation for its “ongoing neglect” of the area at the base of the Manhattan Bridge where he said there have been over 100 crashes since 2011.

“This weekend, our community was devastated by another heartbreaking and avoidable tragedy,” said Marte. “Two lives—Kevin Scott Cruickshank and May Kwok—were stolen in a violent crash at the corner of Bowery and Canal Street. I offer my deepest condolences to their families, friends, and all those who are mourning. And I express my profound frustration and anger at the Department of Transportation, whose ongoing neglect has once again had fatal consequences. These deaths are not anomalies—they are part of a disturbing and well-documented pattern.

“Canal Street has long been one of the most hazardous corridors in our city. Since 2011, there have been over 100 crashes at Bowery and Canal Street alone. For years, we’ve been told that safety improvements are coming. Before I was elected, the Department of Transportation promised to act. Since taking office, I’ve repeatedly urged DOT to release their long-overdue safety study and implement real change. And still, nothing. No urgency. No accountability.

“Now, two more lives are gone. It is unbearable that such loss continues while the city delays. There is no justification for keeping the future of Canal Street hidden behind closed doors. If this tragedy does not compel Mayor Adams and the Department of Transportation to take immediate, public, and comprehensive action, then they are willfully allowing one of our city’s busiest streets to remain one of its deadliest. Our neighbors, our cyclists, our pedestrians—everyone deserves safer streets. They’ve waited long enough.”

For its part, the DOT focused on the criminality of the event, not the systemic issues raied by Marte.

“This driver should not have been on our streets,” said spokesperson Vincent Barone, “and, as we work to develop safety improvements along Canal, we will continue our advocacy at the state level for legislation to address the most dangerous recidivist drivers who pose an outsized risk to all New Yorkers.”