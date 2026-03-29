Manhattan “No Kings” Protest Decries Trump, War, ICE & More

A massive number of protesters railed against President Trump, marching down Seventh Avenue in Manhattan for over four hours in a line of protest that stretched for over a mile down Seventh Ave. on March 28 in the third “No Kings” day protest.

Protestors chanted and carried signs proclaiming “No War, No Throne No Kings” and “Ice Out of NYC.”

NYS Attorney General Letitia James and NYC Public Advocated Jamaane Williams teamed up with actor Robert De Niro and activist Rev. Al Sharpton marching behind a banner that read, “We protect our democracy.”

Straus News also spotted Michael Cohen, a lawyer and one time “fixer”for Trump and now a critic who spent time in jail for his role in hush money payments to a women alleged to have had an affair with Trump. He was recording the rally from the sidewalk, and greeted those who recognized him and expressed his amazement at the size of the crowd.

“ I wanted to see where New York was at, where America is at, and I think 400,000 people are making a very strong statement at this moment in time,” Cohen said to Straus News, referring to organizers’ estimates of the city’s protest.

This statement was both apparent figuratively and literally, carried on the thousands of painted, handwritten, and printed signs as the demonstrators marched towards 34th Street. Other protestors held American flags, some upside down in an international distress symbol, wooden spoons, and a giant banner of the U.S. Constitution. Some carried their children on their shoulders, an image of a slowly shifting demographic of the age of the attendees, which appeared to have a greater percentage of young protestors than in past demonstrations.

While the demonstrations probably won’t change behavior of anyone in the Trump administration, it was duly noted. A White House spokesperson dismissed the demonstrations as “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.”

Many of the demonstrators said they had marched in the previous “No Kings” demonstrations but the ranks were clearly swelled by people turning out for the first time. Taylor Smith, one of the those attending her first “No Kings” protest said she was joining the rally with her boyfriend and his family.

“ You can only do so much behind a screen,” Smith said. “Actually getting out in person means so much more.”

Some protesters traveled from other cities and states to be a part of Manhattan’s march. One protester, Elizabeth, came into the city from Connecticut. After marching in the previous two rallies there, her friends insisted on coming to Manhattan.

“ It really is so energizing and exciting to be around so many people who are calm and walking,” Elizabeth said. “We’re all in the same boat.”

At times, the influx of people reduced the speed of the march to a standstill. On one block, a protestor held up a sign that said, “You know it’s bad when New Yorkers are walking this slow.”

Organizers have estimated that this round of protests brought out eight million people throughout over 3,300 events in all 50 states and several cities abroad.

By 4 p.m., the listed end time for the Manhattan march on the “No Kings” website, the tail of the crowd was still backed up to 50th Street. At 6 p.m., the NYPD announced the protests had dispersed, and traffic closures had been lifted. Police reported the demonstrations across all five boroughs closed city streets but was peaceful with zero arrests. In Los Angeles, more than 70 people were arrested and police fired tear gas and pepper balls into a crowd that failed to disperse.

Since the third “No Kings” rally in October last year, much has changed, including the Congressionally-mandated release of the Epstein files, the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis as part of the ICE immigant crackdown and the start of the Iran War in late February.

In New York, protesters began congregating around Central Park South and 7th Avenue well before the rally’s start time of 2 p.m.

By 4 p.m., the listed end time for the march on the “No Kings” website, the tail of the crowd was still backed up to 50th Street. At 6 p.m., the NYPD announced the protests had dispersed, and traffic closures had been lifted.

Organizers claimed that more than 8 million people turned up nationally, making it the largest single day of demonstrations in US history.