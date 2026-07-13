Manhattanhenge Draws Big Crowds Even in Haze

The biannual urban skywatching event during which people gather on Manhattan’s streets to watch the unique sunset arrived once again, bringing crazed crowds, city bustle, and calm amidst the slow but sure sunset that so many cherish.

This year’s second Manhattanhenge occurred on July 11 and July 12, with full-sun visible on day one and half-sun on the second day. The hazy conditions both days made for a somewhat less climactic view of the sunset, but that did not stop New Yorkers and tourists from reveling in the event.

Straus News observed this year’s first Manhattanhenge on May 28 from Tudor City Bridge on East 42 Street, during which traffic and preoccupied pedestrians made for a chaotic and loud observance of the sunset.

On July 12, Straus News watched the phenomenon from W. 23 Street between Broadway and Fifth Avenue, right across from Madison Square Park and next to the Flatiron Building.

People gathered along West 23 Street, sitting or standing on the street’s granite boulders, which serve as traffic controls and double as convenient outdoor seating in the Flatiron District.

Sisters Margaret Devincenzo and Ellen Elias came out to watch the Manhattanhenge together; it was Ellen’s first time as a spectator and Margaret’s second. They both live in Brooklyn.

“It was just a fun thing to do together, all the people,” said Devincenzo, who enjoyed it more this time. “I was by myself, didn’t have any other people with us, so it was just kind of nice doing it with other people. That’s part of what I enjoy. Everybody’s oohing and ahing together.”

Within the crowd were also Asha and Eugene, friends and residents of NY. Eugene referred to himself as a “henge-head,” somebody who’s “into anything henge... I’ve been to Woodhenge, near Stonehenge, so into henges.”

For Asha, it isn’t not a particular enthusiasm for henges which interests him in the event, but rather the shared experience with people around him. “I do like these kinds of collective events where everyone is like, ‘Oh, we all have to do the same thing.’ It’s like Flaco, the owl in Central Park.”

Asha had tried to watch the spectacle on the previous day, July 11, with no luck due to the weather: “I tried to see it yesterday on 34th Street but it was too cloudy.” He added, “I just want to see it. So far it’s been a big disappointment.”

Peggy and her daughter (unnamed) are Manhattan residents who ventured out to watch Manhattanhenge for the first time. Peggy’s daughter had been hearing about it for the past ten years and this year marked the duo’s first in person experience. “I love everything about the city,” said Peggy, who said she was particularly excited about an event that isn’t “tourist-shopping oriented.”

Nele, Petra, and Fanny, friends and colleagues who moved to NY this week as part of their company’s rotation, were ecstatic about seeing one of New York’s most iconic events.

“We’re only here for three months, so you kind of want to say yes to everything,” shared Petra.

When asked about their favorite things about the city, Nele responded, “There’s so much you can do... It’s such an inspiring city so I feel very inspired here and there’s so much to discover. The dynamic as well.”

An important item on the three friends’ agenda for the rest of the summer is to go to an open-air cinema.

The best streets to watch from were from 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th Streets. The American Museum of Natural History always recommends viewing as far East as possible to get the full effect of the setting sun on a long cross street.

Manhattanhenge won’t occur again until late May 2027.