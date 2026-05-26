Mayor Unveils Plan to Lower Rent for Poorest, Build Housing

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is trying to address the city housing crisis for the city’s poorest families with a new plan entitled ‘Block by Block: The Housing Plan for A New Era,’ that aims to build 200,000 new, rent stabilized homes as well as preserve 200,000 existing affordable homes throughout the city within the decade.

Prominently, the plan will also seek to lower the rent for New Yorkers considered ‘extremely low-income,’ reflecting a $42,000 annual earning for a family of four. These New Yorkers, under the new plan, will then pay a quarter of their monthly income, instead of the previous 30% for affordable housing.

Mamdani announced the eight-step housing plan, which seeks to both grow and uplift affordable housing in the city, at a May 26 press conference in Brooklyn. Beyond building new neighborhoods for the working class, the plan also outlines steps to improve NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA) policies, such as accelerating vacant unit readiness through NYCHA, and also commit a $5.6 billion investment to the authority over five years. The plan will also aim to tackle homelessness, securing home ownership, and strengthening housing code enforcement.

The multi-step program includes plans to build 8,000 new affordable apartments each year for the next two years, add 2,400 new apartments per year for people whose incomes fall into the 30% Area Median Income or less, and build 1,600 apartments for households that earn between 31% and 50% of the AMI.

Leila Bozorg, deputy mayor for Housing and Planning, said the plan will hope to provide New Yorkers with more affordable and stable housing.

“Block by Block meets the housing crisis with the ambition and urgency that New Yorkers deserve. This plan will deliver a fairer, more affordable city for everyone–whether you are a renter seeking repairs, a growing family seeking a new apartment, or a would-be homeowner,” said Bozorg in a press statement.

Within the plan, Mamdani expanded the current Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) ‘Open Door’ program, which looks to provide New York renters with an easier route to home ownership through co-ops in a new program: Our Home. For HPD, the mayor plans to also overhaul the procedures for responding to code and heat complaints and target the Bronx borough’s issues of housing inequality, initiating rezonings. In enforcing the livelihood of NYC housing, the Mamdani Administration rolled out ‘Fix the City,’ an initiative which intends to crack down on negligent landlords and improve overall housing conditions.

Prominently, the plan will also seek to lower the rent for New Yorkers considered ‘extremely low-income,’ reflecting a $42,000 annual earning for a family of four. These New Yorkers, under the new plan, will then pay a quarter of their monthly income, instead of the previous 30% for affordable housing.

In the May 26 press conference, Mamdani said this newest housing plan aligns with his steadfast dedication to tackling the NYC housing crisis, saying “We will prove that the belief we hold, that every person deserves a dignified home, is more than an ideal, it is a responsibility that government can and that government will fulfill. Beginning today, we will no longer speak in the language of promise. We will speak in the language of present. We will build more homes. We will protect tenants. We will deliver record funding to NYCHA. Let the largest city in the nation deliver the largest municipal housing transformation this country has ever seen.”

The Mamdani Administration has already begun many of the new initiatives under ‘Block by Block’ and plans to begin HPD’s overhaul and others soon. For more ambitious initiatives, the Mayor’s office said they will ensure to provide updates and progress to awaiting New Yorkers.