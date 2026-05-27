Menin Joins Student Fight to Restore Afterschool Provider

Students, parents and community members rallied outside Robert F. Wagner Middle School at 220 E. 76th St. on May 21, protesting the decision by the Department of Education to replace longtime afterschool provider Manhattan Youth at several Manhattan middle schools.

The backlash against the move intensified on May 27 when City Council speaker Julie Menin was joined by council members Virginia Maloney and Harvey Epstein and Assembly Member Keith Powers, in firing off a letter to the Department of Youth & Community Development, demanding to know why the abrupt change was made, especially in light of the angry reaction from school principals, parents and students.

The politicos noted that principals and families say schools received little warning that “longstanding afterschool programming contracts would not be renewed, creating significant uncertainty for students and parents ahead of next school year.”

The elected officials are calling on DYCD to explain the selection process, clarify why Manhattan Youth retained contracts at some schools but lost others, and reconsider the award decisions in light of strong support from school communities.

The student rally was part of a broader wave of demonstrations organized after families learned the DYCD had reassigned afterschool contracts for the upcoming school year. Parents and school leaders said the process lacked transparency and did not include meaningful input from school communities.

A May 23 email from PTA leaders criticized the decision-making process, calling it “a rushed and opaque process that excluded the very stakeholders most impacted by the outcome.”

At the Wagner rally, students said they were concerned about the impact the changes could have on long-standing programs and relationships within their school communities.

“This new program, IF, is coming, trying to take Manhattan Youth away from us after we already established a community here,” said Ava, a student at Wagner Middle School. “It’s not OK with our school.”

Families and PTA supporters of Manhattan Youth said the organization has provided athletics, arts, tutoring and enrichment programming at several schools for more than a decade. Parents expressed concern that incoming providers may not offer the same range of programming or familiarity with middle school communities.

The dispute centers on contracts awarded through the city’s COMPASS afterschool program. Parents questioned why some schools retained Manhattan Youth while others were assigned new providers.

According to organizers, rallies were held at Wagner Middle School and at J.H.S. 104 Simon Baruch, at 330 E. 21st St. Community members, alumni, incoming families and students attended.

A petition calling for the reinstatement of Manhattan Youth partnerships had gathered nearly 5,000 signatures by May 26. Organizers also circulated a QR code at the rally that links directly to the petition’s Change.org page, encouraging attendees to sign, share and follow updates on the effort.

The city has said afterschool programs will remain free and continue to provide safe and enriching activities for students during the transition.

Still, families said the issue extends beyond programming, pointing to the relationships built between students and afterschool staff members over many years.

Our Town has reached out to the Department of Education and DYSD for comment but had not received a response by press time.