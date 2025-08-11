Midtown South Rezoning: 34th St. Busway & Office-to-Housing Conversions Close to Passage

Even the 34th street bus will get across town faster.

The proposed rezoning of Midtown South, the old Garment District around Penn Station, is so extensive that it deals with everything from turning factory buildings into housing, to shoring up the boutique fashion design industry, which is all that remains in what was once a bustling manufacturing zone.

And it kicks cars off 34th Street so the busses can go faster than their current average five miles per hour.

The plan, known as MSMX, for Midtown South Mixed Use, was approved by the City Council land use committee August 6 and comes before the full Council Thursday (August 14).

Speaker Adrienne Adams said the plan is the largest residential rezoning in New York in twenty years. Its main feature is that it allows residential construction in an area that for generations was zoned for manufacturing–in particular, the garment factories that were a core industry and employer in New York in the twentieth century.

But those factories are all but gone, and legislators decided that nostalgia was no longer as important as countering the city’s severe shortage of housing.

“We’re tackling New York’s housing crisis head-on by unlocking over 9,500 new homes in one of the most transit-rich, high-opportunity areas of the city—helping to bring down rents not just in Midtown, but citywide,” said Council Member Erik Bottcher.

In essence, the plan converts a former factory district, where people were not allowed to live (at least not legally), into 46 blocks of multi-use zoning where people, as the planners say, can live, work and play.

In some cases, new apartment buildings will go up. In others, existing structures will be converted. At least 2,800 of the apartments will be permanently affordable, Speaker Adams said.

“MSMX is the first major housing-focused rezoning in New York City that takes advantage of the changes that City of Yes put into place, and it makes a big step forward in tackling the affordable housing crisis,” said Council Member Keith Powers. “We are transforming Midtown South into a vibrant live-work neighborhood, alongside historic community investments in schools, transit, parks, and more. I look forward to the full Council approving this rezoning and bringing housing to Midtown!”

Even though the garment manufacturing industry has been shrinking for years in New York, there was still some political delicacy in showing that the radical rezoning would not come at the expense of the neighborhood’s remaining fashion-related businesses.

“Through the negotiation process, the Council secured over $120 million in economic development resources to protect and support the historic fashion and garment industries located in the Garment District,” The City Council said in announcing approval of the plan.

“This area of Midtown is home to legacy industries of fashion, garment manufacturing, and wholesale distribution, with the Garment District remaining a unique cluster of fashion designers, showrooms, wholesalers, and manufacturers that benefit from proximity to each other and the nearby Theater District.”

The support for fashion trades, the Council said, include: Midtown Made, a state-coordinated campaign to connect businesses to expanded tools, a Local Production Fund to incentivize fashion designers to use local garment manufacturers, investing $50 million in the Greenlight Innovation Fund to help eligible nonprofit organizations secure and develop permanent, below-market space for the garment industry, and a reopening of the Manhattan Commercial Revitalization (M-CORE) program.

The plan also converts portions of Broadway in the 20’s into a pedestrian mall and turns 34th Street, once crowded with garment racks and now just jammed with cars, into a car-free corridor. The goal is to speed up the crosstown bus, which current estimates say can crawl at barely more than 5 miles an hour.

To illustrate the benefit of this, local pols and city officials gathered on 34th Street for a race between pedestrians and city buses. Some of the racers rode the bus, others walked.

The pedestrians beat the buses by two city blocks stretching over a mile. While it is not entirely clear how they did this, since 5 miles-an-hour is still faster than most people walk, officials hailed the advent of the busway.

“New Yorkers deserve fast, reliable, and world-class bus service, and that is why Mayor Eric Adams and our administration are building the 34th Street Busway to speed up commutes for riders and make this corridor safer and less congested,” said NYC’s Transportation Commissioner, Ydanis Rodriguez. “Building on the success of the 14th Street Busway—where bus speeds increased by 24 percent, traffic congestion virtually disappeared, and crashes dropped by 42 percent—this new busway will prioritize buses and trucks while maintaining local access for pick-ups, drop-offs, and loading.”

“We’re ecstatic that there’s going to be a miracle on 34th Street—a car-free busway along the corridor—and a fully pedestrianized Broadway,” said Ben Furnas, Executive Director of Transportation Alternatives. “The Midtown South rezoning proves just how critical new homes, great streets, and reliable transit work are to New York City.”