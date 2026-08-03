MTA to Install Vending Machines at 20 Manhattan Subway Stations

With the goal of “enhancing the experience” of subway goers, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will install vending machines at 26 subway locations throughout the city by 2027, with 20 popping up in Manhattan stations.

The MTA announced the machines will fill existing vacant retail spaces, as subway newsstands moved out over the years. By inhabiting these former spaces, the MTA hopes to not infringe on the space of subway platforms, placing them instead against station walls. Reddit users reported product pricing in the $1 to $5 range at several sites where the new vending machines have already started operating.

“By turning vacant retail spaces into customer amenities, we are activating a space into one customers can benefit from,” Shanifah Rieara, chief customer officer of the MTA, said. “We’re making stations more welcoming and more convenient, and we look forward to the installation of more vending machines and greater variety.”

The machines, which will serve an assortment of beverages and snacks, will be installed and operated by CC Vending, Inc., in partnership with Coca-Cola. According to the MTA, the operating agreement was the result of a competitive request-for-proposals, where multiple vendors bid for the contract. If the initial rollout is successful, MTA described how the vending machines would have the future opportunity to expand products sold in the machines to retail, tech gadgets, health and beauty, and other items. The contract is currently five years, with rollout of the remaining machines expected to be completed in 2027.

“This is a smart way to repurpose former traditional walk-in retail units,” David Florio, chief of real estate transactions, said. “The RFP process resulted in securing a ‘master tenant’ to install and curate vending machines over time to bring useful products to customers, delivering a better customer experience and a productive use of existing space.”

Three vending machines — located at 2 Avenue stop of F train, the 23rd Street stop on the R and W lines and 116 Street stop on the 6 train —have already been introduced, in operation for public use starting July, according to the July 30 announcement.

Subway riders will soon be able to pick up refreshments at the Manhattan at 17 additional subway vending locations: 42nd Street/Bryant Park and 49th Street B,D,F, and W lines; Fifth Avenue/8th Street-NYU, 86th Street (1), 86th Street (4,5,6); 96th Street, Broadway-Lafayette Street, Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall, Canal Street (A,C,E); Canal Street (1); Christopher Street/Stonewall, Grand Street, Prince Street, South Ferry and Wall St.

Social media users seemed divided on the new machines, with some describing their skepticism and others praising the project.

“This was great in Tokyo and I’d love to see more of them here,” @MartinScopes wrote on X.

“Unlike a closed snack machine, a machine known to hold thousands of dollars in loose paper currency becomes a high-value target for theft,” Derrick Richard wrote on X. “Because subway platforms are largely unstaffed and open 24/7, these machines would face constant damage from break-in attempts, putting both transit infrastructure and nearby waiting passengers at risk.”

“Cashless vending machines in NY subway stations,” @GAGEmusicx posted “Tell George Orwell he was always right.”