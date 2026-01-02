New Era Begins at City Hall as Mamdani Sworn into Office

A new era began at City Hall as Zohran Mamdani the first Muslim put his hand on a Quoran held by his wife Rama Duwaji and was sworn into office on Jan. 1 by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Tens of thousands gathered in the canyon of heroes in bitter cold weather to listen to a man who was born in Uganda–and only arrived in the United States when he was seven years old–take office. At 34 years old, he’s the youngest person elected mayor in nearly 100 years.

“I stand before you moved by the privilege of taking this sacred oath, humbled by the faith that you have placed in me, and honored to serve as either your 111th or 112th Mayor of New York City. But I do not stand alone.

“I stand alongside you, the tens of thousands gathered here in Lower Manhattan, warmed against the January chill by the resurgent flame of hope.

He also was more concilatory than in his election night speech. And at only 24 minutes, he seemed cognizant of the sub-freezing weather than nevertheless drew a huge crowd to his public swearing in ceremony.

“Today begins a new era,” he said.

“I stand alongside countless more New Yorkers watching from cramped kitchens in Flushing and barbershops in East New York, from cell phones propped against the dashboards of parked taxi cabs at LaGuardia, from hospitals in Mott Haven and libraries in El Barrio that have too long known only neglect.

I stand alongside construction workers in steel-toed boots and halal cart vendors whose knees ache from working all day.

I stand alongside neighbors who carry a plate of food to the elderly couple down the hall, those in a rush who still lift strangers’ strollers up subway stairs, and every person who makes the choice day after day, even when it feels impossible, to call our city home.

I stand alongside over one million New Yorkers who voted for this day nearly two months ago—and I stand just as resolutely alongside those who did not.

“I know there are some who view this administration with distrust or disdain, or who see politics as permanently broken. And while only action can change minds, I promise you this: if you are a New Yorker, I am your Mayor. Regardless of whether we agree, I will protect you, celebrate with you, mourn alongside you, and never, not for a second, hide from you.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez addressed the crowd as the opening speaker, signalling a united front among leading progressive politicians in Democratic party in New York City even if Democratic leaders nationally appear to be taking a more centrist tack.

He said he would not be a mayor of small solutions, pledging instead to lead “audciously.”

“In writing this address, I have been told that this is the occasion to reset expectations, that I should use this opportunity to encourage the people of New York to ask for little and expect even less. I will do no such thing. The only expectation I seek to reset is that of small expectations.

“Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed. But never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try.”

Now former mayor Eric Adams decided to attend the public swearing in cremony. But hours later, in one of his first acts as mayor, he signed an order repealing all nine executive orders that Adams had signed after Sept. 26, 2024. That was the date that a four count bribery and conspiracy indictment was handed down by the Justice Department. In a controversial move, President Donald Trump subsequnetly ordered his DOJ to drop the case, which triggered resignations by DOJ attorneys and generated harsh criticsm about Adam’s too cozy relationship with the president.

In his first post inauguration address, Mamdani also kept his word on pushing for more affordable housing by appointing Cea Weaver, a tenant advocate and long time foe of the real estate industry, to head up the Office to Protect Tenants. He also established two task forces to accelerate housing construction

He said the revitalized Office to Protect Tenants “will serve as a central coordinating body to defend tenants’ rights, stand up to landlords, and ensure city agencies act swiftly on behalf of renters facing unsafe or illegal conditions. Weaver currently serves as Executive Director of Housing Justice for All and the New York State Tenant Bloc. She played a pivotal role in securing passage of the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019.