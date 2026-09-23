New Hudson Square Plaza Hosting Public Events Through October

Spring Street Park is now larger and more vibrant after the $774,000 creation of what is being called Hudson Square Plaza, which officially opened to the public earlier this month. Among other things, it features a 6,000 sq. ft. kaleidoscopic mural known as “Urban Flow,” which was painted with assistance of local volunteers.

To celebrate its opening, the Hudson Square BID—which designed the park—has been hosting a slew of community events at the plaza, which will continue throughout October.

The plaza was brought about due to the awarding of a $4.5 million state grant under the NY Forward program, which broadly went towards improvements in the surrounding Hudson Square neighborhood; it’s been an official part of New York City’s zoning map since 2013.

Outside of the mural, the remaining 500 square feet of the plaza—which adjoins the preexisting public park and is situated on Little Sixth Avenue—will include seating and tables, with free Wi-Fi available.

“Hudson Square is a beloved neighborhood in the heart of New York City, and this new plaza gives the people who live, work and visit there a vibrant place to gather, connect and enjoy the community,” NY Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said in a statement.

In a statement of her own, Hudson Square BID President and CEO Samara Karasyk described the plaza as “bringing new energy, connectivity, and color to one of the neighborhood’s most important corridors.”

During the painting of the “Urban Flow” mural, which took place in June, local volunteers appeared to enthusiastically support this interpretation. By contributing to the “light green” portion of the swirling mural, Cordelia Person told Chelsea News, she was helping the community build “a better park.”

The new plaza also drew praise from local politicians and officials in City Hall alike.

"Pedestrian plazas like this offer vital spaces for rest and respite in a city that never stops, and make our communities feel more connected, livable, and vibrant as a result,” State Senator Brian Kavanagh said.

”This is a great example of what can be accomplished when we reclaim our streets,” City Council Member Carl Wilson added.

NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said that the plaza had transformed an “underutilized slip lane” into “a new, welcoming gateway into Hudson Square,” one that he believed would help make the surrounding neighborhood a “people-first” place.

Some of these will be recurring weekly events. A craft table and jazz music will occur at the plaza every Tuesday until October 27 (12 p.m.—2 p.m.), while the flea market known as the Grand Bazaar will showcase a “curated collection of foods and finds” every Wednesday until October 7 ( 11 a.m.—6 p.m.) Chelsea Piers Fitness will host a 30-minute mobility class every Thursday until October 29 (12:30 p.m.—1 p.m.)

The jazz artists that will feature on upcoming Tuesdays are as follows, according to the Hudson Square BID: Wayne Tucker (September 29), Gina Benalcázar-López (October 6), Wayne Tucker (October 13)*, Ben Rosenblum (October 20), and Jason Marshall (October 27).

The vendors that will partake in the plaza’s Grand Bazaar showcases include Sammy’s Bakery, Olivia’s Empanadas, Mr. K’s, Mao’s Bao, Nomad Roasters, Rogue Vintage, Watchmen, and Astrolotroy.

*Tucker, who has toured with artists including Taylor Swift and Elvis Costello, will be performing twice.