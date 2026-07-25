New Scaffolding Rules to be Enforced Starting August 13

One of New York City’s oldest active sidewalk sheds has stood at 605 East 9th Street for nearly 15 years. As the city’s crackdown on scaffolding heads toward implementation this August 13, long standing sheds may not linger for much longer.

The laws were passed by the city council last year and signed into law by then Mayor Eric Adams but the penalty phase doesn’t kick in until Aug. 13.

Manhattan remains the epicenter of the persistent scaffolding problem, accounting for 46 percent of the city’s active sheds, according to a review of DOB data by the law firm Schulman & Hill. Beginning in August, new city rules will cap how far these sidewalk sheds can extend from a building’s facade at 40 feet, replacing a standard that tied shed length to building height. Property owners will also face fines and be required to file repair-progress reports every 90 days under Local Law 48 of 2025, which shortened standard shed permits from one-year to 90-day renewal terms.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is a supporter of the Adams-era laws, announced the changes March 6 at Highbridge Gardens, a NYCHA complex in the Bronx, alongside Deputy Mayor for Housing and Planning Leila Bozorg and Department of Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani.

“Citywide sidewalk sheds cover 380 miles or 7,500 city blocks, thanks to obscure and outdated regulations that make it easier to leave a building in disrepair than to fix the issues that are actually at hand. Some have lingered over our streets for more than 15 years,” Mamdani said.

The East 9th Street shed is exactly the kind of long-term scaffolding the rules are meant to eliminate. DOB permit records show the shed’s initial permit was filed September 29, 2010, and has been renewed 15 times without interruption since with the current permit active through September 9, 2026. The shed has more than 15 years of continuous coverage under the same applicant, Jerimiah Harrington, and contractor, Rockledge Scaffold Corp. The property is landmarked, and DOB records show the shed has continued renewing on one-year terms through 2026, even as the city moves towards shorter, 90 day permit cycles for new sheds.

DOB records also show the property at 605 East 9th Street currently carries an active partial stop-work order, a partial vacate, and an open Class 1 violation with civil penalties due, along with 74 open DOB violations. The department’s records do not specify whether any of these are directly connected to the shed’s continued presence.

The regulatory push has been paired with an effort to redesign that shed appearance. On July 13, Mamdani posted images on X of two new shed models including a “Flex Shed” and “Rigid Shed,” both designed by the engineering firm Arup and installed for public display outside DOB headquarters in Lower Manhattan in June.

“We’re reducing the number of sidewalk sheds and redesigning safer and brighter alternatives,” Mamdani wrote. DOB says specifications for all six new shed designs are expected to be finalized and made available to building owners later this year.

As the new rules take effect this summer, the East 9th Street shed offers a test of whether the city’s latest attempt to end its “perma-shed” era can succeed where over a decade of renewals have not.